UniMinuto donates 1,500 computers to help vulnerable students during the Covid-19 crisis in Colombia

UNIMINUTO Colombia Harold Castilla cjm, UNIMINUTO

Our priority is to guarantee quality education regardless of the format, and this computers are crucial tools to help them take advantage of virtual education” — Harold Castilla, Rector UniMinuto

BOGOTA, DC, COLOMBIA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colombian university UniMinuto announced the donation of 1,500 computers aimed to help most vulnerable students continue their online education during the Covid-19 crisis. Colombia is currently under mandatory quarantine that forces academic institutions continue their curriculum online.These students represent 1% of the university population. Among the beneficiaries are diverse communities including rural, afrocolombian and indigenous people.“This contribution will be directed towards most vulnerable segments of students, which are struggling to deal with the effect of Covid-19. Our priority is to guarantee quality education regardless of the format, and this computers are crucial tools to help them take advantages of virtual education ”, said Harold Castilla, Rector UniMinuto.UniMinuto is the largest university in the country with +110,000 students and +70% nationwide coverage. Is part of the Minuto de Dios, created by the eudist priest and current Servant of God, Rafael García-Herreros, with a mission of leverage transformation, entrepreneurship and social development from education. Its educational model has been brought to the Ivory Coast in Africa with the African Eudist Technological University Institution - IUTEA.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.