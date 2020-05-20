Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Mississippi to take Compensation Seriously and to Call for Direct Access to Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Don't Put This Off

"We are appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Mississippi or their loved ones to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste.” — Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI , USA, May 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center is appealing to a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma in Mississippi or their loved ones to call 800-714-0303 for direct access to attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers and at a minimum he will be able to offer extremely honest advice about mesothelioma compensation to a person with mesothelioma or their family members.

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center fears that a person with mesothelioma in Mississippi will play Internet lawyer roulette by calling for free stuff for people with mesothelioma-such as booklets, publications, etc.

Coronavirus/COVID-19 update for people with confirmed mesothelioma from the Mesothelioma Victims Center: "We are extremely concerned that a Navy Veteran or person with mesothelioma will not begin the mesothelioma compensation process because of the Coronavirus/COVID-19 or they will reach out to a local car accident attorney who has little to no experience doing mesothelioma compensation claims.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Mississippi the Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center strongly recommends the following heath care facility with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at this hospital:

* University of Mississippi Medical Center Jackson, Mississippi: https://www.umc.edu/cancerinstitute/

The Mississippi Mesothelioma Victims Center’s initiative is a service available to any diagnosed victim of mesothelioma throughout Mississippi in every community such as Jackson, Gulfport, Southaven, Hattiesburg, Biloxi, and Tupelo. www.karstvonoiste.com/

High risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Mississippi include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers mill workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, auto mechanics, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However, mesothelioma does happen in Mississippi.

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.