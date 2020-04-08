Ancillare Launches Digital Communications Platform

Global Clinical and Ancillary Supply Chain leader Ancillare, LP, announced the first phase of the Ancillare Digital Communications Platform (ADCP).

HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Clinical and Ancillary Supply Chain leader Ancillare, LP , the first organization exclusively serving the end-to-end ancillary supply chain management needs of large- and middle-market pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies, as well as contract and medical research organizations, today announced the launch of its new Ancillare Digital Communications Platform (ADCP).ADCP is an interactive communications Portal that marries Ancillare’s 16 years of rich clinical trial ancillary supply data with AI, analytics, and collaboration technology. The Platform will provide sponsors with real time predictive insights into the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC).This Platform, built by Ancillare’s technology team, will offer sponsors a central access point to track the flow of ancillary supplies in their clinical trials. Its key capabilities will include inventory information and alerts, shipment tracking, real-time document collaboration, trend analysis and forecasting, EDI and sponsor single sign-on functionality.The announcement follows the appointment of Ancillare’s new Vice President of Global Information Technology and Infrastructure, Deighton Liverpool . Under his guidance, Ancillare’s leadership team is executing on plans to further streamline the ancillary supply chain through innovative technologies.“The launch of ADCP marks a critical moment in Ancillare’s history,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal to become a technology-driven supply chain organization relies on the ability to integrate our industry-defining process with forward-thinking technologies.”In the coming weeks, Ancillare will make the first version of ADCP available to its clients. The organization plans to expand upon the core functionalities later in 2020. For future updates regarding ADCP, please visit https://ancillare.com/ About Ancillare, LPAncillare is the first organization of its kind with an exclusive focus on the global clinical and ancillary supply chain. Ancillare arms sponsors of global clinical trials with a customized, end-to-end Ancillare Supply Plan, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their clinical study supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s Turn-Key Operations (A-TKO™) model embraces the complexities and globalization of the clinical and ancillary supply chain by reducing both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improving operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.Ancillare has supported more than 1,500 clinical trials across 80,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with corporate offices in the United States and United Kingdom, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, The Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit Ancillare.com.



