Sixfold Increases Presence in Strategic European Regions to Provide Real-Time Visibility to Logistics Service Providers

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a strategic move to better serve European companies with visibility services, Sixfold today announces that it is strengthening its presence in Central and Eastern Europe.

“The past weeks of the Coronavirus pandemic have shown how significant disruptions can affect supply chains. Factors such as the volatile situation at the borders, government interventions such as relaxing drivers’ hours regulation, and decreased transport capacity is impacting our supply chains. Real-time visibility of shipments has become more important than ever before to react faster to daily challenges,” says Wolfgang Wörner, CEO at Sixfold.

Volkert Gasche, Head of Sales at Sixfold adds: “Increasing our presence demonstrates Sixfold’s position of being the visibility platform-of-choice in European transportation markets and having a local presence wherever possible supports that position.”

Luc Hegeman will manage Benelux countries. His professional career spans sales and business development roles in the transport and logistics industry.

Christian Wicht fronts the Düsseldorf location and will focus on serving logistics services providers. He has served in various sales positions over the years, notably with Transporeon and BluJay solutions. Sixfold is the exclusive real-time visibility provider for the Transporeon supply chain network

Marek Siuda takes responsibility for Eastern Europe. He joins Sixfold after various sales roles over the past 15 years including selling telematics systems from Qualcomm, Visirun and Webfleet Solutions (TomTom Business Solutions) and will be based in Warsaw, Poland.

About Sixfold

Sixfold is one of Europe’s leading real-time logistics visibility platforms for the supply chain. Shippers and carriers seamlessly integrate their transport management systems with the Sixfold visibility platform to know where their shipments are and when they will arrive with minimal manual work from either of the parties. The platform aggregates data from all telematics systems into one data stream giving true end-to-end visibility of shipments. The Sixfold platform has powerful AI capabilities and singularly predicts delays and provides proactive alerts on any shipment delays. Up to 500 million Euros of goods shipped by Europe’s supply chains each day are tracked by the Sixfold platform enabling customers and shippers to gain business advantage and to better plan operations. Sixfold supports customers in more than 25 European languages and data distributed on its platform is totally secure and GDPR compliant. Visit www.sixfold.com

Today's news follows Sixfold's release of a live map showing real-time delay times for trucks crossing borders across Europe (the map has been visited by over 300,000 professionals from the logistics industry since late March and can be viewed at https://covid-19.sixfold.com/ and is updated throughout the day).

Sixfold is the real-time visibility provider for Transporeon, the largest logistics platform in Europe. Sixfold’s platform tracks trucks using the Transporeon network in real-time helping shippers and customers to know precisely how long trucks are being delayed at borders and when their shipments will arrive.

