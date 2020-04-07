The Future is Here, Big Ideas and Retail in 2025 are Topics Covered by Fotis Georgiadis Interviews

James Donahue, Chief Strategy Officer of Write Label Bill Sternoff, CEO of Body Glide Dr. T. Edwin Chow, associate professor in the Department of Geography at Texas State University

Change is coming to all parts of the globe as technology, science and more propel us forward.

Curiosity is in my DNA and should be in yours. It’s the basis of learning and doing. Nothing is static. Everything is evolving and moving faster than at any time in history...” — Bill Sternoff, CEO of Body Glide

James Donahue, Chief Strategy Officer of Write Label, sat down with Fotis Georgiadis to discuss 'big ideas'. An excerpt is below with the full interview available here Can you tell us about your “Big Idea That Might Change The World”?My world changing idea, is that every day sharp, witty, and insightful people should (and now can) be the creative writers powering the media, social, and brand messaging of the future. Similar to how YouTube provided a platform for anyone with a phone to become a content creator, Write Label has proved that the same is true in the professional creative and ideations space. Get enough savvy and smart folks together and group them into verticals that complement their skill sets and life experience, and you’ve got an army of people who can create, in real-time, across subject-matters and industry verticals in a more authentic voice than ever before.Our recent collaboration at the Super Bowl with launch of the SUPR (single-use plastic reduction) pledge is a perfect example of how social good, technology, and harnessing the collective consciousness can result in an inspiring body of work that moves people. SUPR is a pledge that was created by Oceanic Global in partnership with Accenture and Nexus to request that owners of major sports teams and arenas commit to reducing their use of single-use plastics. SUPR was announcing that Steve Ross and the Dolphins had taken the pledge and agreed to cut their plastic consumption by 96.4% (2.8 Million pieces annually) by the end of 2020, and was looking for a way to create a lot of original content before, during and immediately after the Super Bowl around plastic waste and football. They collaborated with the Write Label community to source 50+ writers, distributed throughout the country, to write topical and engaging posts for the release. We created 1000+ pieces of original content for consideration, reached 16M+ people through multiple social accounts, and allowed a very small SUPR team to have an aligned army of people creating on their behalf.Before the Dot Com boom, who'd have thought almost everything could be done online? What will the future look like for retail in 5 years? Bill Sternoff, CEO of Body Glide, sits down with Fotis Georgiadis to discuss this very topic. Take a read below for a small part of the interview, with the rest available here Can you share 5 examples of how retail companies will be adjusting over the next five years to the new ways that consumers like to shop?The next five years is now. Consumers want speed and savings and increasingly buy direct. In one way or another, everyone including the consumer is a seller.The definition of a retail company has changed. For decades, retailers and manufacturers stayed in their own lanes. Increasingly, technology, and information available to consumers through technology, have blurred the lines and the lanes will continue to merge, forevermore. Consumers are in the driver’s seat.First — the definition of a retail company is expanding at lightning speed. Retail companies are everyone.Second — any person or company selling to end user consumers is a retailer: in their own physical stores or online; through someone else’s physical or online store; or as an online marketplace seller.Third — it may not be seen clearly in North America, but the world is pulling us in the direction of anti-competitive law. It’s in the EU and the majority of markets outside North America. Manufacturer minimum advertised prices are legal here, but not out there where laws generally forbid price controls. Margin is up for grabs. Laws around the world barely distinguish the position of a distributor. Instead, a distributor is considered in law to be any person or entity that sells anything. Think about that!Dr. T. Edwin Chow, associate professor in the Department of Geography at Texas State University, is doing some fascinating work on crowds and how they act and re-act. A part of the interview by Fotis Georgiadis is included here.What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)-Keep dreaming. Creativity often comes in the least expected places, and from ideas that seem unrelated. As researchers, we are continuously in search of topics to explore. The ideas of crowdsourcing volunteer trajectories and rally simulations came from daily jogging using a mobile exercise tracking app and “The Sims” computer game, respectively. Remember to always dream big and eventually your ideas will become reality.-Identify your passion. There are ups and downs throughout our work and career. In my 15 years and counting working in academia, I continuously explore different topics that I like and enjoy doing. This in turn enhances the likelihood of being “successful” and in doing so, hopefully discover something meaningful for others as well. What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started" and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)-Keep dreaming. Creativity often comes in the least expected places, and from ideas that seem unrelated. As researchers, we are continuously in search of topics to explore. The ideas of crowdsourcing volunteer trajectories and rally simulations came from daily jogging using a mobile exercise tracking app and "The Sims" computer game, respectively. Remember to always dream big and eventually your ideas will become reality.-Identify your passion. There are ups and downs throughout our work and career. In my 15 years and counting working in academia, I continuously explore different topics that I like and enjoy doing. This in turn enhances the likelihood of being "successful" and in doing so, hopefully discover something meaningful for others as well. Being passionate helps me to persevere and ride out the storm through the ups and downs.-Pay attention to detail. Dreaming may inspire one to think big and creatively, but an eye for detail helps keep us grounded, and is ultimately what turns our dreams into reality. In the process of computer programming rally simulation, there are so many "bugs" (i.e. unexpected error or unrealistic crowd behaviors) that have to be discovered and fixed, and only when we pay attention to the finer detail are we able to identify these bugs. 