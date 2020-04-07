Dreamers, Healthcare and Beauty Experts Talk with Candice Georgiadis

Alex Lacroix, creator of Siempre Tequila Jill Gilbert, founder of Wicked Awesome You Skyler Stein, leads Gladskin USA Candice Georgiadis

Stepping out to make a mark on the world in the healthcare, beauty and dreamer population.

I used to think meditation was such a woo-woo practice until I was shown the proof! ” — Jill Gilbert, founder of Wicked Awesome You

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.Covering a multitude of topics, Candice Georgiadis helps build social media presence for individuals and companies with recent topics including dreamers, healthcare marketplace and how technology is changing the future of beauty.Alex Lacroix, creator of Siempre Tequila, sat down with Candice Georgiadis, below are two excerpts from the interview:Not quite ten years ago, Alex Lacroix was on bail for felony charges, and his future seemed anything but spirited. At that time, Alex’s best friend had just been murdered, and his Ottawa, Canada recording studio had just been raided by police.Alex had a choice to make — continue down this path or prevail. Leaving his negative environment behind, he left for Toronto to pursue a career in Advertising. In two short years, Alex graduated with honours from the Creative Advertising Program at Seneca College where he earned bursaries and awards recognizing his talent and academic achievement. He was quickly hired by one of Canada’s top creative shops and continued to win awards for brands including Corona, Audi, Molson Coors and others. He and his life partner, Monica Sanita, grew tired of building others’ dreams in their Advertising careers and decided to risk it all and build a dream of their own — they created Siempre Tequila. Today, their brand has won multiple awards, is sold across the country and is one of the world’s fastest growing craft tequilas.[...]Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? How do you think that will help people?Every single day in the tequila industry is new and exciting. As a multiple award winning art director and advertising strategist team — we’re looking forward to being able to truly show the world what we’re capable of. We have many creative product ideas and projects that we’re excited to execute in the near future. And with our Advertising background, we’re no strangers to the impression a brand can make on consumers and the world as a whole. Using this platform to inspire, spread beauty and positive initiatives is something we strive to do daily. Check out the whole interview here An interview discussing beauty and technology by Candice Georgiadis with Jill Gilbert, founder of Wicked Awesome You, can be found here , with an excerpt below:Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?Well, I have a ton of them―some hilarious stories, setbacks as well as big wins so it’s hard to pick. I’ll go with one that definitely taught me a big lesson. For most of my working life, I have supported others to shine in the spotlight. During my earlier working years I used to stay late — sometimes into the middle of the night to get all things done that were expected of me. I wanted them to be able to rely on me for anything and everything. While we were in pre-production for Sister Act, I asked my boss if I could attend meetings with him. There was this one meeting that was happening on the weekend with all the key players in the movie: Director, Music Supervisor, Other Producers, Director of Photography, you get the picture. We were working on the Disney lot and had reserved a meeting room in the old Animation building (where Michael Eisener’s office was and the rest of the C-suites). It was a Saturday so the lot was quiet. Now to set this story up, everyone in this meeting was male, including the young assistant to the director. Someone yelled out that we needed coffee. Well, within seconds the entire room turned to me. Even the assistant to the director. No one even said a word…they just looked and inferred what my marching orders were. Needless to say, no one was in the building and there wasn’t Postmates in 1991. I scoured the building (practically breaking into office kitchens to find coffee). I was sweating and stressing big time, while quietly cursing that I was missing this meeting. And by the time I found somewhere to make it and returned with the goods, the meeting was almost over. I went home so bummed out. Not because they naturally turned to me because I was female, but because I hadn’t prepared for this. I learned my lesson… there was never another meeting I was in charge of that didn’t have the necessary refreshments, office supplies, etc. I also quickly learned and adopted that no matter what job you have or what level you are at, you have to be willing to get your hands dirty. No excuses.Changing the 'reactive' healthcare system is one of Skyler Stein's, of Gladskin USA, goals. Putting things in balance before they become a problem brings much needed benefits to society. An excerpt from the interview by Candice Georgiadis can be seen here:The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?Gladskin is a new category of non-prescription eczema treatment that works differently than most OTC products. We like to say that Gladskin Eczema Cream is “smarter, not stronger” because it uses breakthrough endolysin science to relieve eczema.Healthy skin needs a healthy balance of bacteria, just like your gut does. Scientists are just realizing that an imbalance in the good and bad bacteria that naturally live on your skin (a.ka. the microbiome) causes eczema flares in 4 out of 5 eczema-prone people.Gladskin’s patented endolysin science was developed by Swiss researchers at ETH Zurich University. Endolysins are proteins present everywhere in nature, including on our skin. Endolysins can rebalance bacteria that are known to be at the root of most eczema flares, while at the same time, protecting the good bacteria that we now know are essential for healthy skin. 