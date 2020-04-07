TX Global Intelligence Alerting Workgroup Released With Industry Disruptive Pricing Model

COVID-19 Dashboard TX Global TX Global email alert related to US-Mexico travel restrictions

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help meet organizations’ urgent need to respond to the coronavirus epidemic, Swan Island Networks —a company that has been serving enterprises with timely security-related information for over a decade—today announced the availability of a comprehensive Azure-based COVID-19 information cloud service. The capability can be deployed quickly, used on a distributed basis, and turned off or suspended when the crisis abates.“Current solutions are expensive, hard to use, and lock customers into long-term contracts” said Pete O’Dell, CEO of Swan Island Networks. “ TX Global , at $499/month gives a 5-user team immediate access to global alerts that they can share broadly within organizations of any size. Also included is a full library of continually updated dashboards designed for the C-Suite, command centers, and professionals working at home during the COVID-19 restrictions.”The monthly service includes 50 geospatial locations that customers can assign to their locations or assets anywhere on the planet, so they can track incidents using proximity alerting.The service also includes an expanding set of COVID-19 alerts and dashboards, global alert feeds curated by Swan Island’s intelligence analyst team, alert and dashboard creation capability, and the ability to add hundreds or thousands of organization facilities for proximity-based alerting, locally, regionally, and globally.“Coordinated intel collection, analysis and distribution can save an organization huge amounts of time and provide uniform, vetted information across the organization,” O’Dell said. “We vet sources, curate important alerts with geospatial context, and present an array of dashboards, each of which focuses on a particular aspect of the critical need—COVID-19—today, but the key information for recovery as we move back to normal.”The TX Global service is fully upgradable to Swan’s TX360 situational awareness and threat monitoring platform, which allows the customer to build their own internal proprietary sources, methods, alerts, and dashboards.The TX Global platform can also be licensed and branded by OEM partners under an OEM resale agreement.



