CloudChomp Announces Logicworks as a New C3 Partner

CloudChomp Announces Logicworks, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), as a New C3 Partner

Formalizing our partnership will help CloudChomp and Logicworks serve the market more efficiently.” — David Pulaski

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery tools and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), announces Logicworks, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), as a new C3 Partner. The partnership between CloudChomp and Logicworks will provide customers with the tools and services they need to accelerate their AWS Cloud migrations, from planning to implementation and ongoing management, without having to shop for different services for each step of the migration process.CloudChomp provides customers with all the tools they need to calculate their AWS TCO and migration costs, learn where they can save money when they migrate, and build a migration roadmap specific to their unique needs. Logicworks delivers a team of certified engineers and cloud architects to develop a migration plan, build a custom AWS solution, and migrate workloads. Logicworks uses the CloudChomp tool to calculate TCO, then uses this data to develop the optimal migration strategy. The integration between CloudChomp and Logicworks will reduce friction and cloud spend while accelerating the entire migration process. The partnership assists customers in making data-driven decisions backed by two teams of experts offering guidance along the way.“Formalizing our partnership will help CloudChomp and Logicworks serve the market more efficiently, while ensuring ongoing training and competencies are in line with our shared mission of helping businesses accelerate their cloud migrations to AWS,” said David Pulaski, CEO of CloudChomp.“Logicworks leads the industry in cloud migration and managed services for highly-regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, and Software-as-a-Service. Adding a fully automated discovery, Total-Cost-of-Ownership, and migration planning tool to our portfolio allows us to accelerate successful cloud initiatives while still exceeding industry standards for mission-critical projects,” said Ken Ziegler, CEO of Logicworks. CC Analyzer is a collaborative, dynamic data warehouse and planning tool for re-hosting, re-platforming and re-architecting on premises assets to run on AWS. It helps customers identify and mitigate financial risk while helping customers create their unique roadmap to AWS. It is an agent-less tool that provides detailed 1ClickTCO™ and expert-level AWS pricing estimate based on infrastructure and performance statistics, in-app license manager for Microsoft SQL Server and Windows licenses to assist with license migration planning, application discovery, machine dependency mapping and a statement of work calculator.Logicworks delivers end-to-end cloud migration and management services. Whether a company needs to analyze legacy applications running in a datacenter, re-platform applications to take advantage of innovative cloud technologies, or manage cloud environments, Logicworks can help. Logicworks specializes in high-governance applications like remote medicine, investment services, and enterprise software due to its full suite of security services that help companies exceed standards for regulatory compliance. In addition, Logicworks Pulse platform automates the enforcement of best practices for cloud operations.About CloudChomp, Inc.CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.About LogicworksLogicworks is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner with 27 years of experience managing complex IT environments. Our team of cloud experts have helped hundreds of companies succeed on AWS, including MassMutual, Pitney Bowes, and Choice Hotels. With over 150 AWS certified engineers, and a specialization in HIPAA, PCI, HITRUST, SOC2, and ISO 27001 compliant workloads, Logicworks is the industry leader in mission critical cloud migration and management.

Introduction to CloudChomp



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.