REDBUD LABS Earns ISO 9001 & ISO 45001 Certifications

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redbud Labs announced today that their Research Triangle Park, North Carolina facility has been certified to the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 standards. “We are pleased to announce these certifications,” said Redbud’s CEO, Richard Spero. “It is a major milestone for Redbud and demonstrates our level of commitment to both quality and safety as a supplier for the life science, diagnostics, and bioprocessing industries.” Redbud Labs was inspected by BSI and awarded certificates on April 2nd, 2020.

ISO standards are some of the most rigorous and well-regarded certifications in the world. Redbud’s certification covers ISO 9001:2015 for its quality management systems and ISO 45001:2018 for its operational health and safety management systems. Redbud’s audit was completed successfully in February 2020.

The ISO 9001:2015 standard is based on the quality management principles of a strong customer focus, commitment of senior management, process documentation, and continual improvement. The scope of the certification includes the manufacture of Redbud Posts®, the company’s core, patented technology. Certification covers methods and manufacturing equipment, and design controls for new processes and new equipment. Redbud’s decision to work towards ISO accreditation demonstrates the company’s commitment to continually improving its products.

ISO 45001 is the new international standard for occupational health and safety management systems (OHSMS). While similar to the OHSAS 18001, an OHS Assessment Series and the world's former reference for workplace health and safety, it adopts the Annex SL top-level framework of all new and revised ISO management system standards. Thus, the ISO 45001:2018 standard specifies requirements for an OSHMS, and gives guidance for its use, to enable organizations to provide safe and healthy workplaces by preventing work-related injury and ill health, as well as by proactive improvement of OH&S performance. The scope of Redbud’s certification covers health and safety management across the full range of diverse technical activities at Redbud Labs, including research, development, and manufacturing of soft-polymer MEMS; development of microfluidic and life science assays; and development of real-time systems.

“Certification to the ISO 9001 standard shows our customers that the products we make will meet or exceed expectations,” said Dale Barnes, Vice President of Manufacturing. “The ISO 45001:2018 certification emphasizes our commitment to the safety of our staff, visitors, and clients. Having an OHSM system is a fundamental part of Redbud’s risk management strategy. It promotes a safe and healthy working environment to reduce occupational health and safety risk, prevent work-related incidents, and helps ensure our legislative compliance.”

Redbud Labs ISO certifications cover all of its cartridge-ready™ microfluidic components for mixing (MXR™) and sorting (STR™), including the company’s recent announcements regarding chip line extensions. On February 27th, Redbud Labs released STR™BeadPak, the only universal, ready-to-use sample prep chip for microfluidic cartridges and announced MXR™DryPak, a microfluidic chip that combines mixing with assay reagents dried inside, on March 3rd. Both new chip models are based on the company’s core Redbud Post® technology. Gaining ISO 9001:2015 reinforces Redbud Lab’s relentless focus on creating industry-leading products and services, measured against global benchmarks of industry excellence.



ABOUT REDBUD

Redbud Labs, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, manufacturers breakthrough components for life science industry, intended to solve the industry’s ubiquitous microscale fluidic challenges. Redbud technologies have broad application across a variety of segments including basic research, drug discovery and development, biomanufacturing, diagnostics, sequencing and applied markets. Industry partners seek Redbud’s proprietary microchip technology, component design expertise and deep scientific know-how to advance their own next generation products. Redbud Posts® are an array of flexible, magnetic micropillars printed on a silicone film that can be affixed to a substrate. Redbud Posts® rotate in response to a magnetic field, inducing microfluidic agitation for rapid and efficient target capture. Rebudlabs.com



