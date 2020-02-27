REDBUD LABS Expands STR Chip Offering

Redbud Labs' STR BeadPak chip

Company expands chip offering with introduction of STR™BeadPak, the only universal, ready-to-use microfluidic sample prep solution available for POC cartridges.

Since we launched STR™ last year, we’ve gotten questions about what functional chemistries it would support. Today, we have an answer: all of them.” — CEO, Richard Spero

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redbud Labs announced today an expansion to its cartridge-ready STR™ (“sorter”) microfluidic chip family with the introduction of STR™BeadPak. STR™BeadPak combines the company’s proprietary Redbud Posttechnology with off-the-shelf magnetic beads to enable system developers to instantly port their sample prep workflows onto microfluidic cartridges. This product line extension means Redbud’s STR™ chip line is now backwards-compatible with a vast catalogue of existing life science workflows, making STR™BeadPak the most versatile sample prep solution for sample-to-answer system developers. STR™BeadPak chip can be employed during biomarker discovery, through platform development, and into volume production.STR™BeadPak is compatible with magnetic beads of virtually any size and surface functionalization, including antibody, oligomer nucleotide, or a generic binding moiety such as neutravidin. Potential workflows include immunoassays, nucleic acid purification, and sorting of extracellular vesicles, microbes, and cells. Based on the same highly adaptable design used for all of Redbud’s products, STR™BeadPak is available immediately for testing. Developers can perform their own testing using starter kits in their own facilities or let Redbud port their existing assays to STR™BeadPak for them.“Since we launched STR™ last year, we’ve gotten questions about what functional chemistries it would support. Today, we have an answer: all of them. STR™BeadPak is the first product of its kind. It empowers system developers to continue using the magnetic beads they know and trust, with full confidence that they have a path to a cartridge-based solution down the road,” said Richard Spero, CEO.STR™BeadPak is the only universal, ready-to-use microfluidic sample prep solution available. It builds on STR’s track-record, delivering industry leading speed. In a recent study , STR™BeadPak captured 94% of targets in 5 minutes, compared to only 9% for an on-cartridge method, and achieved 1,000x faster target capture versus a conventional on-cartridge method. STR™BeadPak is designed to accelerate development of high-performing sample-to-answer systems by solving the persistent challenge of microfluidic sample preparation.ABOUT REDBUDRedbud Labs, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, manufacturers breakthrough components for life science industry, intended to solve the industry’s ubiquitous microscale fluidic challenges. Redbud technologies, powered by Redbud Posts, have broad application across a variety of segments including basic research, drug discovery and development, biomanufacturing, diagnostics, sequencing and applied markets. Redbud Posts are an array of flexible, magnetic micropillars printed on a silicone film that can be affixed to a substrate. Redbud Posts rotate in response to a magnetic field, inducing microfluidic agitation for rapid and efficient target capture. Industry partners seek Redbud’s proprietary microchip technology, component design expertise and deep scientific know-how to advance their own next generation products. Rebudlabs.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.