REDBUD LABS Extends MXR Chip Line

Reagent resuspension with MXR DryPak

Redbud's expands its “mixer” microfluidic chip family with MXR™DryPak chip which incorporates assay reagents dried inside for use in high-performance POC tests.

Assembling a cartridge with dry reagents on-board . . . result in expensive, hard-to-manufacture products. MXR™DryPak replaces all of this complexity with a single part . . .” — Dr. Jay Fisher, Vice President of R & D

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Redbud Labs announced today an expansion to its MXRTM (“mixer”) microfluidic chip family with the introduction of the MXR™DryPak chip. The new MXR™DryPak microfluidic chips combine Redbud Post® technology for microfluidic mixing with assay reagents dried inside. Like all of Redbud’s chip products, MXR™DryPak is cartridge-ready™ and optimal for use in high-performance point-of care (POC) tests. MXR™DryPak enables developers of sample-to-answer systems to design simpler, more cost-effective cartridges with greater multiplexing, better assay performance, and shorter time-to-result.

MXR™DryPak leverages Redbud’s highly scalable manufacturing methods. MXR chips are assembled by laminating sheets of Redbud Posts into microfluidic chambers before dicing out individual chips. Chips are then used as components in consumable cartridges. MXR™DryPak builds on this production method by loading customers’ reagents onto a layer in the chip assembly. The process uses conventional dispensing methods and is fully isolated from the microfabrication methods used to produce Redbud Posts. The result is a fully scalable process that integrates with existing reagent production workflows and requirements. Redbud’s R&D team is fully equipped to support system developers as they optimize their reagent formulations within MXR™DryPak chips, and Redbud’s Operations team can rapidly scale with customer demand on both rapid-turn, short-run production and ongoing volume manufacturing.

“Our customers have been using MXR chips to boost reaction yields in amplification, lysis, and other critical workflows,” said Dr. Jay Fisher, Vice President of R & D. “Assembling a cartridge with dry reagents on-board has always required a combination of methods—injection molding, filling, drying, pick-and-place—that result in expensive, hard-to-manufacture products. MXR™DryPak replaces all of this complexity with a single part that manufacturers install with a simple pick-and-place operation.”

Redbud’s MXR chips are recognized for their rapid mixing capability in microfluidic volumes where reliance upon diffusion kinetics limits the performance of sample-to-answer assays. MXR chip models are assembled microfluidic components, well-suited for use with microarrays, reagent reconstitution and microfluidic cartridges. This new MXR™DryPak model rounds out Redbud’s MXR chip line. It follows the recent launch of STR™BeadPak, the only universal, ready-to-use sample prep solution for microfluidic cartridges.

ABOUT REDBUD

Redbud Labs, headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, manufacturers breakthrough components for life science industry, intended to solve the industry’s ubiquitous microscale fluidic challenges. Redbud technologies have broad application across a variety of segments including basic research, drug discovery and development, biomanufacturing, diagnostics, sequencing and applied markets. Industry partners seek Redbud’s proprietary microchip technology, component design expertise and deep scientific know-how to advance their own next generation products. Redbud Posts® are an array of flexible, magnetic micropillars printed on a silicone film that can be affixed to a substrate. Redbud Posts® rotate in response to a magnetic field, inducing microfluidic agitation for rapid and efficient target capture. Rebudlabs.com

