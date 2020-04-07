TECHEXPO Top Secret, the Leading Live Cleared Hiring Events Company, is Going Virtual
Security-Cleared Professionals will interview for hundreds of hot jobs in the defense industry "Virtually" on April 22nd & May 14th
During these unprecedented times, TECHEXPO understands the need for both job seekers and employers to be able to interview for open positions, all while practicing social distancing. Through these virtual Hiring Events, TECHEXPO provides a safe way to interview from the comfort of each individual’s own home or office. The distinguishing feature that sets TECHEXPO apart from the rest is the ability for job seekers and recruiters to conduct full interviews via live video, in addition to text chat.
The first TECHEXPO Virtual hiring event will be held on April 22nd for Polygraph-Cleared Professionals.
The second TECHEXPO Virtual Hiring Event will be held on May 14th and will be for professionals with any level of active security clearance.
Both events will run from 12 PM - 5 PM EDT.
Some of the top defense & technology companies have already confirmed their participation in these events, including Deloitte, L3Harris, Amazon Web Services, Boeing Intelligence & Analytics, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Technology Sector, AT&T Government Services, Leidos and many more! “We are thrilled that so many top tier companies have stepped up and are participating in these virtual hiring events!” states Bradford Rand, CEO of TECHEXPO Top Secret.”
The team at TECHEXPO also produces the Official Cyber Security Summit series throughout the nation and Canada, whereby some of those conferences are going virtual with a monthly “Cyber Summit Power Hour” held throughout the USA. Details: www.CyberSummitUSA.com
Companies looking to recruit security-cleared talent safely and efficiently can secure their virtual booth by contacting Bradford Rand, CEO of TECHEXPO, at BRand@TechExpoUSA.com / 212-655-4505 ext. 223.
Security-Cleared Professionals, Transitioning Military and or Veterans are encouraged to explore & interview for hundreds of jobs all across the country.
To view the growing list of companies recruiting and to register to attend as a job seeker, please visit www.TechExpoUSA.com
