HELEN DORON@HOME - Keeping Connected

MISGAV, ISRAEL, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the coronavirus continues its way across the globe, we have all had to quickly adjust and make changes in our daily lives. At the Helen Doron Head Office, a devoted team sprung into action, quickly learning how to make the best of a challenging situation—working around the clock to ensure 1,200 learning centres in 38 countries as seamlessly as possible, continued teaching students throughout the world.The transitional solution is HELENDORON@HOME , rapidly developed and launched by the Helen Doron English franchise, so that English classes for children from 3 months to 19 years of age do not stop during the confinement due to the COVID-19 crisis. This new solution for online teaching was developed over weeks of intensive work, by a large team of highly qualified, devoted educational professionals, based on a wealth of experience accumulated over 35 years. As a result, our students learning can continue, while keeping them entertained, even under difficult circumstances.Thanks to this rapid shift, even before governments declared a state of emergency, the Helen Doron centres around the world were proactively communicating with parents to keep them informed, and the entire network worked towards actualizing the online classes, ensuring that the transition was as smooth and efficient as possible. As all lesson sets feature flashcards, downloadable games and activities which are standardized worldwide, the company was effective in quickly organising with its well-trained teachers, delivering meaningful, well-prepared lessons that are interactive, fun and stimulate learning.These efforts did not go without notice, and the company and its franchisees have received positive and supportive feedback from parents in different countries, as well as appreciative responses from teachers and franchisees within our network and beyond.“In Milan, Italy we started online lessons recently and we have been getting positive feedback from the parents as they see our, and the whole franchising network's efforts” comments Bruno Zappia – Master Franchisee, MilanA parent from Poland comments. “My children attend your courses at Helen Doron Centre in Poznań. I am writing with regards to the online classes that started this week. Despite the short time to adapt to the situation, everything was extremely well organised and performed. We felt taken care of, the children had fun (they are 3 and 5, so it is really crucial), and I was amazed how smoothly everything went.”Helen Doron English teaches courses to all levels and learning styles, facilitating learning with the reputed methodology’s principles of fun learning, positive reinforcement and full attention to the student, even when teaching online. Therefore, even if classes are held remotely, the warmth of our teachers and the all of the joy inherent in our methodology remains constant.Just a few weeks ago, when Helen was presented with the 2020 Global Franchise Award in the Mentorship category, she accepted by saying, "Our franchisees feel that they are part of a global family and treat each other with empathy, support and respect. Now, as we stand shoulder-to-shoulder, we choose to see this challenge as an opportunity to bring to life the practical application of these words, and of our motto: More than English. Values for Life. “Awarded as the Best Children and Education Franchise in 2019 and leader in Global Mentorship 2020, Helen Doron Educational Group was founded in 1985 to teach children English as a Foreign Language and has more than 1,000 learning centres and kindergartens in 38 countries. Helen Doron’s innovative and proven methodology is the creative inspiration behind the company’s flagship franchise, Helen Doron English, together with Helen Doron Kindergartens, MathRiders, and Ready Steady Move! To date, the Group has taught nearly three million children to speak English, master maths, experience nature, and learn through movement. The network is rapidly expanding, while maintaining its core values and community spirit, combined with business success. We seek additional franchisees to penetrate new markets and business partners to expand its rich educational content and continue breaking new boundaries in children’s education.For more information on business opportunities write to us: info@helendorongroup.com and visit: https://www.helendorongroup.com and https://www.helendoron.com/franchising



