Helen Doron Global Network Decides to Freeze Operations in Russia
Educational franchise suspends all online and offline services to the Russian market
As an international educational franchise brand, it is only natural that we join the world in condemning aggression and violence against civilians and children.”MISGAV, GALILEE, ISRAEL, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the Ukrainian crisis intensifies, the Helen Doron network in Europe has provided continuous support in many ways to their suddenly displaced community members. Unfortunately, the worsening situation has left the global brand’s management no choice but to halt operations in Russia for the present time.
CEO and Founder Helen Doron explains, “In the past weeks, we have been actively monitoring the situation in Ukraine and assessing its impact on our local and global operations. The attack on Ukraine and the humanitarian crisis in Europe have caused unspeakable suffering to millions of innocent people. As an international educational franchise brand, it is only natural that we join the world in condemning aggression and violence against civilians and children. The situation is extraordinarily challenging for a global franchise brand like ours, and there were many factors that we had to consider before taking steps.
In our lessons, we teach core values such as kindness, diversity, generosity, integrity, respect, forgiveness, friendship, compassion, and patience, and our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Europe. Under these complex business circumstances, we have decided to suspend all online and offline services to the Russian market.
Recognizing that the company’s franchisees and teachers in Russia are not supportive of the actions of their government, Ms. Doron emphasizes, “Our franchisees in Russia are not responsible for nor do they necessarily support the actions of their government. They are also badly affected by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and it is not their fault. We pray for a speedy and peaceful resolution between the two sides and to resume operation in both countries as soon as possible.”
Awarded with the Bronze Stevie Award for Most Valuable Corporate Response 2021, the Best Children and Education Franchise in 2019 and leader in Global Mentorship 2020 and 2021, Helen Doron Educational Group was founded in 1985 to teach children English as a Foreign Language and has 1,100 learning centres and kindergartens in 39 countries. Helen Doron’s innovative and proven methodology is the creative inspiration behind the company’s flagship franchise, Helen Doron English, together with Helen Doron Kindergartens, and MathRiders! To date, the Group has taught over three million children to speak English, master maths, learn through movement and songs, and much more. The network is rapidly expanding while maintaining its core values and community spirit, combined with business success. We seek additional franchisees to penetrate new markets and business partners to expand its rich educational content and continue breaking new boundaries in children’s education.
