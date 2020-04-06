LASIO Professional Hair Care Launch “National Frizz-Free Week” To Support 400 Salons Nationwide During Global Pandemic

The Leading Keratin Beauty Brand Will Help Salon Owners Pre-Book Keratin Services At Discounted Rates

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, April 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- LASIO Professional Hair Care, known for its cutting-edge Keratin treatment, launches an initiative called “National Frizz-Free Week” to support salon owners across the United States affected by the COVID-19 shutdown. The event will go into effect two weeks after the shutdown has been lifted.As a small business, and manufacturing company, LASIO wants to do its part to help. The company is investing $400,000 in product savings and packages for participating salons. It’s offering $99 Keratin Treatments in advance so that hairstylists can book appointments in advance and be ready to welcome customers back, post-shutdown. Through the initiative, the goal is to book 10,000 keratin appointments nationwide to generate $1,000,000 for the salon industry.For a salon owner, losing a month’s worth of business equates to an average $20,416 in revenue. There are an estimated 257,000 salons and barbershops across the U.S, which equates to a $5 billion loss for the industry. This doesn’t account for support vendors through distribution, stores and manufacturing companies.“Just because salon doors are closed doesn’t mean that appointment books have to be,” says LASIO CEO/Founder Nadine Ramos. “Our hopes are high, but there is an underlying fear of the unknown. With the uncertainty of the times, one of the things that show us a light at the end of the tunnel is a booked schedule.”To support and find a list of “National Frizz Free Week” participating salons, visit: www.lasoinc.com ABOUT LASIO PROFESSIONAL HAIR CARELasio, Inc is the brainchild of Nadine Ramos, who, through extensive study, created the first and only water-based application in the Keratin Treatment category. After formulating and manufacturing her own Keratin Treatments, Ramos, with over 17 years in the business, has opened two successful Salons – the Flagship Keratin Lounge located on 38th Street in New York.



