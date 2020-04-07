Mandip Sidhu IDS Head of Corporate Development IDS Asset Finance Technology

IDS Welcomes Mandip Sidhu as Head of Corporate Development

As IDS looks to further accelerate its growth, it is essential that we have an experienced executive to spearhead our partnership and acquisition strategy.” — David Hamilton, IDS CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IDS, a leading provider of asset finance technology announced today that Mandip Sidhu has joined its executive management team as Head of Corporate Development. Mr. Sidhu brings to IDS more than 20 years of corporate development experience including development of strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). A UK Chartered Accountant, Mr. Sidhu has both a strong financial background and deep financial services software experience.

“Mandip’s deep expertise in a broad range of corporate development activities within both the financial services and software markets make him a perfect fit for IDS”, stated David Hamilton, IDS CEO. “As IDS looks to further accelerate its growth, it is essential that we have an experienced executive to spearhead our partnership and acquisition strategy. We are in a fantastic position to further build value for our customers in providing them with more comprehensive solutions for their domestic and international businesses.”

Mr. Sidhu joins IDS from Temenos, a world leading banking software provider, where he was responsible for all M&A activities globally. In his time with Temenos, Mr. Sidhu identified and completed multiple transactions with a combined deal value of over $1.3bn supporting the group’s global expansion. Prior to Temenos, Mr. Sidhu was a Partner at Regent Partners a boutique M&A advisory firm specialized in the software and IT services industries.

Mr. Sidhu holds a degree in Finance and Accounting from the University of Birmingham and is a member of Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW) having qualified with KPMG. Mandip will be based in the IDS London offices.

About IDS

Leading asset finance enterprises build their businesses on full lifecycle solutions from IDS. Our software streamlines the entire asset finance process from origination, to portfolio management, to end-of term. Our new cloud-based offerings integrate seamlessly into any asset finance ecosystem. The scalability, flexibility and economy of our cloud solution makes IDS best-in-class asset finance software accessible to banks, independents and captives of all sizes. Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, the company also has offices in the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore and India. For additional information, visit www.idsgrp.com or email information@idsgrp.com.

Media Contact: Ray Wizbowski – rwizbowski@idsgrp.com

###



