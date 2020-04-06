Vymo hosts Panel Discussion on Maximizing Remote Work Efficiency with Virtual Assistant Expert, Melissa Smith

Vymo

Join the discussion to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sales leaders worldwide and how enterprises are adapting to remote work environments.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vymo, an intelligent personal sales assistant for on-the-go sales teams, will host a webinar titled ‘The New Normal for Sales Leaders Working Remotely: Navigating the new markets amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation’ on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at 02:00 PM ET (tomorrow). This exclusive session for banking and insurance leaders on ensuring business continuity and supporting remote teams will be hosted by Cory Haynes, Head of Product Marketing (US) at Vymo, and joined by Melissa Smith, Co-Founder & CEO of The Association of Virtual Assistants.

Melissa is an industry-leading expert in the area of remote work and Virtual Assistants, featured in Forbes, U.S. Chamber of Commerce, U.S. News & World Report, and many more. She founded the Association of Virtual Assistants in 2019 with the mission of becoming the most trusted source of information in the VA industry.

COVID-19 has impacted the financial services industry with unprecedented force and speed. The biggest challenge now is enabling alternative work arrangements for employees while assuring business continuity. More so, agents, brokers, and financial advisors face many of the same risk management and logistical challenges as those being addressed by their carriers, especially since many may also have to work from home.

The webinar will cover best practices and examples of how industry leaders are adapting and enabling remote teams. Attendees to the webinar will understand -

- The consequences of 75% of office workers being forced to work remotely,

- How field sales executives have pivoted from face-to-face meetings to online meetings, and

- Tips and tricks to attain success while working remotely.

Reserve your spot here: https://getvymo.com/webinar/the-new-normal-for-sales-leaders-working-remotely

A recording of the presentation will be shared to all registered users.

Last week, Vymo deployed a 'Work From Home' solution to empower Agents, Relationship Managers, and other Frontline employees to engage customers while working remotely, to ensure the personnel safety and continue critical business engagements. Read more about the announcement here - https://tinyurl.com/vwockv8

About Vymo



Vymo (https://www.getvymo.com) is an intelligent Personal Sales Assistant. Vymo has over 100,000 users in 60+ large enterprises such as AXA, Allianz, HDFC Bank (HDB), VPBank, Sumitomo Life, DuPont, and Generali. Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

Related Links

Register for Webinar: https://getvymo.com/webinar/the-new-normal-for-sales-leaders-working-remotely

Watch Vymo in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EcYpoVVNkEw



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.