Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo, to lead Panel Discussion on Commercial Insurance Distribution at Connected Insurance 2019

Vymo

Yamini is Co-founder & CEO of Vymo, that recently raised 18M from Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital to help on-the-go sales teams do more.

Customer expectations have risen dramatically over the years, and it’s more important than ever before for insurance distributors to engage their customers effectively.” — Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder and CEO of Vymo

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yamini Bhat, co-founder and CEO of NY-based Vymo (www.getvymo.com), will be discussing strategies to expand beyond traditional product and service offerings to achieve growth and differentiation in the commercial insurance space. She will be speaking on the 21st of November at Connected Insurance 2019 taking place in Chicago. The panel will be joined by Mitch Wein - SVP Research and Consulting at Novarica, Harry Storck - Director Risk Control at Protective Insurance, Basil Morris - VP Office of Corporate Strategy at Nationwide, and Robin Luo - VP Risk Consulting at Munich Re/Hartford Steam Boiler Inspection and Insurance Co.

In a career spanning over 15 years, Yamini has delivered tremendous impact for Fortune 100 companies and Startups alike. She co-founded Vymo in 2013 - an enterprise SaaS startup that uses intelligent automation and AI to improve field sales distribution for leading global institutions such as AXA, Allianz, Generali, Aegon and Sumitomo and is recognized as a thought leader in driving sales transformation and new technology Implementation for large enterprises. Under her leadership, Vymo has been recognized by Gartner and CB Insights for innovation in ‘Prescriptive Sales’ and is funded by Sequoia Capital and Emergence Capital.

“Customer expectations have risen dramatically over the years, and it’s more important than ever before for insurance distributors to engage their customers effectively,” said Yamini. “Vymo offers contextual insights to sales leaders that help them tailor their sales approach based on customer portfolio and business potential.”

Connected Insurance USA brings over 700 senior insurance leaders from across the industry to explore product innovations, redefine customer engagement strategies, and showcase fintech collaborations. The forum brings together marketing, operations and sales teams together to enable greater customer engagement and drive loyalty and retention.

To learn more about Vymo at Connected Insurance 2019, visit booth #504 from November 20-21st.



About Vymo

Vymo ( www.getvymo.com ) is an intelligent Personal Sales Assistant; it captures sales activities automatically and predicts ‘next best actions’ intelligently. Vymo has 100,000 users in 50+ large enterprises such as AXA, Allianz, FE Credit, Generali, HDFC Bank, and Sumitomo. Vymo is a Gartner Cool Vendor and funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

Related Links

See Vymo for Insurance Distribution - Vymo in action

Website - www.getvymo.com

Request a demo - https://getvymo.com/demo

Empower your Field Sales with Intelligent Customer Relationship Management Solutions.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.