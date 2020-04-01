Vymo launches ‘Work From Home’ solution to ensure Business Continuity for leading Banks and Insurers

Vymo

Vymo’s ‘Work From Home’ solution deployed to empower Agents, Relationship Managers and other Frontline employees engage customers while working remotely.

This social and economic situation is unlike anything we have seen before, and so our team at Vymo is committed to helping organizations adapt to this new paradigm.” — Yamini Bhat, Co-Founder & CEO - Vymo

SAN FRANCISCO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Vymo, the World’s leading provider of solutions for on-the-go sales teams announced a Work From Home version of its Personal Sales Assistant product for frontline personnel such as Agents, Brokers, Advisors, Wholesalers, and Relationship Managers. It is designed to provide 24/7 secure access to necessary data through a simple app for mission-critical customer engagement without desktop/on-prem dependencies.

With the world experiencing an unprecedented crisis in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, banks, insurers, and other financial institutions are struggling to support their employees to ensure business continuity. But their customers want to be reassured of uninterrupted service during these challenging times. Hence it is now a leadership imperative to enable their teams to follow through on needs assessments, claims, collections, or renewal processes.

With Vymo's 'Work From Home' solution:

- Continue customer engagement while ensuring safety and compliance through secure calling and video conferencing

- Distribute and coordinate tasks centrally and communicate effectively through broadcasts and targeted notifications

- Broadcast company updates, lockdown news, team safety guidance and drive employee engagement through notifications

- Gain visibility through a command center with a unified view of key metrics like agent adoption and customer coverage, and

- Collect bottom-up feedback from customers and teams via surveys and discover relevant sales or service opportunities

Says Ms. Yamini Bhat, CEO of Vymo, "Considering Vymo supports over 100K remote users already, this is a logical extension. We are seeing very encouraging signs in several of the deployments that have gone live over the past week. This social and economic situation is unlike anything we have seen before, and so our team at Vymo is committed to helping organizations adapt to this new paradigm."

Mr. Sandeep Kumar Mishra, SVP at Sunlife Financial India, who led his group’s deployment of Vymo said: "The team is solution-focused and has invested time in helping us with adoption. Vymo's features are great but the ownership, flexibility, and agility of the customer teams are even better. Also, we really liked the emphasis on Performance and KPI management. Vymo is enabling me to manage my team's productivity better and turnaround the WFH (Work From Home) challenges positively. Through its features that help in managing their daily routines well, the team has become more disciplined and able to focus on their most important customer/sales priorities."

Vymo's 'Work From Home’ solution is being offered as an upgrade on existing versions of the application and is designed to help clients go-live in less than 72 hours.

Earlier, Vymo raised Series - B funding of $18M from leading investment firms, Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital and has since expanded in the US, gaining tremendous interest from Fortune 500 enterprises in the Financial Services and Insurance verticals.

About Vymo

Vymo (getvymo.com) is an intelligent Personal Sales Assistant. Vymo has over 100,000 users in 60+ large enterprises such as AXA, Allianz, HDFC Bank, VPBank, Sumitomo Life, DuPont, and Generali. Vymo is recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor and funded by Emergence Capital and Sequoia Capital.

