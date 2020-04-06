beSECURE Partners with Portnox to Control Access to Networks

Beyond Security Logo

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond Security, a pioneer in automated penetration testing and vulnerability scanning, announced today that it has partnered with Portnox, a market leader in next-generation network access control (NAC) solutions. The partnership offers a seamless integration between Beyond Security’s beSECURE and Portnox CORE - allowing customers using both products to immediately block vulnerable hosts from accessing selected networks via remote armed incident response teams.

"With today's volatile and ever changing networking needs, where people switch from accessing the corporate network from work to home computers, the need to be ever vigilant when a security vulnerability is discovered is now possible with the close integration between beSECURE and Portnox,” said Noam Rathaus, Beyond Security co-founder and CTO. “Whenever a security risk that does not meet your security policy is found, the offending desktop, server, or any other BYOD asset is placed in quarantine - disallowing him from corporate network access."

The rapid adoption of Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD) and remote work opens organizations up to attack through rogue devices and unmanaged endpoints not visible to network security teams. The integration allows full visibility of the network and all connected endpoints (including IoT and BYOD), as well as the possibility to quarantine or block infected devices.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Beyond Security. The integration of beSECURE and Portnox CORE creates an unparalleled fusion of network vulnerability assessment and access control capabilities,” said Portnox Vice President of Products, Tomer Shemer-Buchbut. “This is especially critical today, as many employees are being forced to work remotely, making networks vulnerable to a whole host of remote access threats.Pairing beSECURE with Portnox CORE enables organizations to effectively identify, mitigate and eliminate network threats across all access layers.”

Beyond Security’s beSECURE customers and Portnox’s CORE customers will now enjoy a layered defense, response and remediation plan on their networks. Blocking and quarantining devices will be based on thorough analysis of reports provided by automated network scanning - increasing accuracy of finding vulnerable assets while blocking them quickly and automatically.

About Beyond Security:

Beyond Security is a global leader in automated vulnerability assessment and compliance solutions - enabling businesses and governments to accurately assess and manage security weaknesses in their networks, applications, industrial systems and networked software at a fraction of the cost of human-based penetration testing.

Product lines include:

● beSECURE® (formerly AVDS): network vulnerability assessment, web application testing and PCI compliance scanning

● beSTORM®: Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) aka Black Box Fuzzing

● beSOURCE®: Static Application Security Testing (SAST) aka White Box Testing

Beyond Security's automated, accurate and simple tools protect the networks and software development life cycle of SMEs across the globe - including industry leaders in aerial and space warfare, banking and finance, media, software development, telecommunications, transportation and more.

About Portnox:

Portnox provides simple-to-deploy, operate and maintain network access control, security and visibility solutions. Portnox software can be deployed on-premises, as a cloud-delivered service, or in hybrid mode. It is agentless and vendor-agnostic, allowing organizations to maximize their existing network and cybersecurity investments. Hundreds of enterprises around the world rely on Portnox for network visibility, cybersecurity policy enforcement and regulatory compliance. The company has been recognized for its innovations by Info Security Products Guide, Cyber Security Excellence Awards, IoT Innovator Awards, Computing Security Awards, Best of Interop ITX and Cyber Defense Magazine. Portnox has offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia. For information visit www.portnox.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For more information, please call Sonia Awan at 747-254-5705 or email soniaa@beyondsecurity.com.

You may also visit our website at www.beyondsecurity.com.



