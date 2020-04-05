Marketing Expert Turnbow Webinar To Grow Small Business During Crisis

Jeff Turnbow's webinar To Grow Small Business During Crisis

CONWAY, ARKANSAS, USA, April 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketing Expert Turnbow's Free Webinar To Grow Small Business During CrisisJeff Turnbow, local business marketing expert, released a webinar on Friday detailing how to grow your business during crisis mode.Turnbow's webinar shows business owners valuable insights such as case studies of brand's successes during previous recessions and crisis. The webinar discusses different purchase types and recent consumer spending and behavior data.There are several types of customers who are not buying as well as customer types who are still buying during a crisis.Finally, Turnbow goes on to share quick and easy to execute ideas for the local small to medium business to implement.According to Jeff Turnbow, CEO of both companies, TURNBOW CORP and WINNINGLOCAL.com, “Many of our local businesses remain open during the COVID-19 crisis, and yet are struggling to understand customer needs and marketing decisions. The goal of the webinar is to help these businesses gain ground by understanding case studies from previous crisis moments in history, customer types to target, and new ideas to increase sales during this challenging time.”TURNBOW is a marketing consulting and traininng company who also speaks at international conferences and events. Winning Local, a subsidiary of TURNBOW CORP, is an advertising agency providing primarily online marketing for a number of home industries, including RV dealers, boat dealers, attorneys, medical spas, orthodontists, and small to medium buisnesses.If you are a challenged business or know of one that is struggling, contact Jeff Turnbow for a FREE consultation at 501-505-6278.

How to Business Marketing during Crisis such as Coronavirus



