Amira, the AI Reading Tutor, Named An Edtech CODiE Award Finalist For Best Use Of Emerging Technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amira , a leader in early literacy edtech, is proud to announce that the Amira suite of reading solutions has been named a 2020 SIIA CODiE Award finalist.Amira is a finalist in the Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning in Education category. Amira's selection for a Codie nomination is the latest in a long sequence of awards and recognitions. Amira is the first intelligent reading assistant, able to listen to students read out loud, assess their mastery and provide 1:1 personalized tutoring. Amira brings the power of reading science and AI together to help make every child a motivated and masterful reader.“To have educators and administrators recognize Amira at this challenging time is an enormous honor,” said Mark Angel, CEO of Amira Learning. “With students required to work at home, Amira is the perfect online solution for ensuring that kids keep growing.”Amira enables students to read appropriately challenging stories out loud, providing interactive tutoring as they stall, stumble and mispronounce. As the student reads, Amira uses AI to understand what’s tripping up the young reader, and then delivers micro-interventions that best build the gapped reading skills. Amira is the product of more than 20 years of research and development, utilizing innovation created at and licensed from Carnegie Mellon’s AI Lab and the University of Texas Health System. In peer-reviewed, independent research conducted by leading universities around the world, Amira has generated amazing growth in reading ability, equivalent to giving a student a certified human tutor.“I’m impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the SIIA CODiE Award finalists. These solutions are opening doors for learners of all ages by developing and utilizing new technologies to respond to student and educator needs,” added Ken Wasch, president of SIIA. The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 91 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology.The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. Educators and administrators serve as judges and conduct the first-round review of all education nominees. Their scores determine the SIIA CODiE Award finalists, and SIIA members then vote on the finalist products.The scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during a CODiE online winner announcement celebration May 19, 2020.A full list of the finalists can be found here:



