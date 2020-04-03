LA Community Initiative, With Lenny Rosenberg Owner of Marmalade Cafe, Funding to Feed Overworked Healthcare Workers

Lenny Rosenberg, the "Michael Jordan" of Flipping Restaurants Help Feed the Frontline Fighting Covid 19

“We heard from these medical heroes how important this support is for them while they are working under taxing conditions with no time to care for themselves.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the global coronavirus outbreak continues to grow, with more than 640,000 cases reported worldwide, hospitals and their staff seem to be overwhelmed and underprepared with shortages in equipment to fight this pandemic. Doctors and nurses are crying out for masks and other personal protective equipment as they’re forced to wear makeshifts or reuse all sorts of medical equipment. This problem is seen clearly in the heavily populated city of Los Angeles, as the coronavirus cases in the city have reach over 1,200. The government and manufacturers are slowly responding to shortages in the medical field; however, other organizations are taking the first moves in helping hospitals and their staff. One area that people have not been focusing on is making sure the staff in hospitals are treated properly and have access to well balanced meals, as hospital workers are working double overtime due to the pandemic. Help Feed the Frontline Fighting Covid 19 is a Los Angeles community initiative that is here to give major support and provide descent meals to hospital workers in this crisis.

“Our doctors and nurses at Los Angeles hospitals are in need of our immediate and tangible support,” states Erin Arend, Organizer who reached out to famed restauranteur Lenny Rosenberg for assistance in feeding the doctors at ground zero treating Covid-19 patients. Lenny Rosenberg, known for bringing back to life many known restaurant brands in LA and across the country told Erin he wanted to help out in anyway he can. So, Lenny is providing food through this initiative to all the doctors and hospitals in this grave time of need.

The organizations mission as a community is to raise the required funding to feed healthcare workers a nutritious lunch and dinner for as long as this crisis lasts. They launched last week in partnership with World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés that uses the power of food to heal and strengthen communities in times of crisis and beyond. The goal is to feed 450 hospital workers in ICU and ER units in 6 hospitals in the Los Angeles area, along with the mail goal (based on requests from LA hospitals) to cover the more than thousands of dedicated medical workers expected to be on the COVID-19 front line. What is astounding is how fast they will achieve their goal as the organization is now currently servicing approximately 1,000 critical care workers across the six 6 area hospitals: Kaiser, Cedars, Providence St Johns, USC, UCLA Reagan, and UCLA Santa Monica. Help Feed the Frontline Fighting Covid 19 is here to ensure everyone that they will help combat the coronavirus with the highest sanitary precautions being taken. They state that all people in and around the food, kitchen, and deliveries will be wearing masks, gloves and ensure cleanly areas.

“We do want to expand to more hospitals quickly but require donations and funding to execute. Urgency is critical as we need to generate donations,” continues Erin Arend. “We partnered with World Central Kitchen to ensure our infrastructure and charitable donations are expedited to fund meals.”

It all began with a small group of local moms from a public school in LA who asked one of the women's sisters, a Kaiser ER doctor, what they could do to help. She had two needs, protective gear and a ‘decent meal’. “A ‘decent meal’ was something we could make happen immediately, and between us we organized dinner delivery from Lenny Rosenberg’s Marmalade Cafe in Santa Monica to the 75 incredible nurses and doctors at Kaiser, risking their own lives and health to care for our community affected by Covid-19,” states Erin Arend. “We heard from these medical heroes how important this support is for them while they are working under taxing conditions with no time to care for themselves. A ‘decent meal’ offered both practical support and it also provided emotional support, demonstrating our community’s gratitude for their brave dedication.”

Help Feed the Frontline Fighting Covid 19 just announced a $1 for $1 matching campaign with LA Laker, Anthony Davis, in partnership with Lineage Linkage. The campaign will match up to $250k, which would result in an incremental $500k in funds to deploy across more workers, hospitals and restaurants. Anyone can donate, even the restaurants and hospitals themselves. All participating restaurants must be able to supply a nutritious meal for no more than a $25 pp budget for lunch and dinner including taxes and delivery. Each meal must be individually packed to observe required hygiene standards for between 60-125 people per meal.

