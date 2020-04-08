Microsoft Dynamics 365 Procurement and Sourcing Webinar and Presentation by Unify Dots

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Procurement and Sourcing Solution Demonstration

Procurement and Sourcing Webinar on Vendor Sourcing and Onboarding with PO Issuance, Receipt, Invoicing and Payment Processing using Microsoft Dynamics 365

At Unify Dots, we believe that automating procurement processes with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Procurement and Sourcing software solution will lower costs, drive productivity and improve profit margins.” — Manny Tanseco, General Manager

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Traditional procure to pay process is time consuming and complex, often posing challenges around spend analysis, ineffective supplier management and data loss due to manual entry. This webinar on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Procurement and Sourcing will demonstrate how to automate and streamline your entire P2P process, improving overall business by cutting supply chain risks and sourcing expenses.

This free online event is scheduled on Thursday, April 30th 4:00PM Pacific Time (USA Version) and Friday, May 15th 11:00 AM SGT/ 1:00 pm AEDT (Asia Pacific/ Australia version). Attendees will discover how Microsoft Dynamics 365 can help your business achieve seamless digital transformation with configurable workflows, seamless RFx issuance, easy document traceability, automated three-way matching with a 360 degree view of all vendor information. These are just some of the benefits the cloud-based Microsoft procurement solution can provide your organization.

UNIFY Dots, a leading business application software provider specializing in ERP, Procurement software, Chatbots, CRM, and Supplier Management solutions will hold this free webinar about Microsoft Dynamics 365 Procurement and Sourcing, which provides digital Supply Chain Management solutions to manufacturing, logistics, real estate, telecommunications and public sector.

You can register for the webinar at this website https://procurement-software.eventbrite.com/.

In the Procurement and Sourcing functionality within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Supply Chain ERP, you create purchasing policies to control the purchasing process. Additionally, you identify suppliers, onboard suppliers as new vendors, maintain vendor information, create agreements with your vendors, order items and services, maintain purchase orders, and confirm receipt of products. After vendor transactions are processed through Accounts payable, you can also analyze spending and vendor performance.

Unable to join? Register and we will send you a recording of the webinar. Go to this website to register

https://procurement-software.eventbrite.com/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.