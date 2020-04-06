Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Webinar and Demonstration by Unify Dots

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Software Demo Webinar

Field Service Software Demonstration on Optimized Scheduling of Installers, Routing Field Service Personnel, Visual Schedule Board using Microsoft Dynamics 365

Unify Dots is continually improving customer experience and via Field Service software that brings automation to drive faster technician support we get to superior customer experience.” — Manish Chhalani, Head of Sales

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Performing routine inspections, maintenance tasks and checking the progress of technicians usually involve manual processes providing schedulers without real-time access to information. This webinar on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Software explores how to modernize this approach to transform your service business, delight your customers and build lasting relationships.

This free online event will take place Wednesday, April 15th at 11:00AM SGT and Wednesday, April 22nd at 4:00PM PST. Attendees will learn how to automate job scheduling and improve technician productivity with powerful cloud software. Improve service excellence by enabling more efficient field service operations with the help of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service – one of the best employee and contractor scheduling software.

UNIFY Dots, a leading business application software provider specializing in CRM, Chatbots, ERP, and Customer Engagement solutions will hold this free webinar about Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service which provides digital Field Service capabilities for service organizations such as telecom, construction, real estate and HVAC industries.

You can register for the webinar by at this website https://fieldservice.eventbrite.com

Field service capabilities include:

- Work orders to define the service work needed primarily (but not exclusively) at customer locations.

- Scheduling and dispatch tools to manage resources and equipment needed for customer service, visualize onsite appointments, and optimize service schedules with efficient routing and resource skill matching.

- Communication tools to enhance collaboration between customer service agents, dispatchers, field technicians, customers, and other stakeholders.

- Easy-to-use mobile application that guides technicians through schedule changes and service work.

- Asset management capabilities to keep track of customer equipment and service history.

- Preventive maintenance by automatically generating recurring maintenance appointments for equipment.

- Inventory, purchasing, and returns capabilities to manage truck stock, purchase order requests and fulfillment, and product returns.

- Billing capabilities to generate invoices based on products and services delivered to customers.

- Time tracking to help you track how resources are spending their time, whether they're traveling, on break, or working.

- Analytics for reporting on key performance indicators for managing work orders, scheduling activities, and interacting with customers.



In this session, UNIFY Dots will cover:

• Work Order Management – Creation, scheduling and dispatching

• Interactive Schedule board

• Optimized Routing

• Mobile App for Field Technicians

• Dashboards and Analytics

You can register for the webinar at this website https://fieldservice.eventbrite.com

The Microsoft Dynamics 365 Field Service Software application enables you to:

• Improve first time fix rate

• Complete more service calls per technician per week

• Manage follow-up work and take advantage of upsell and cross sell opportunities

• Reduce travel time, mileage, and vehicle wear and tear

• Organize and track resolution of customer issues

• Communicate an accurate arrival time to customers

• Provide accurate account and equipment history to the field technician

• Keep customers updated with the status of their service call and when it's resolved

• Schedule onsite visits when it's convenient for the customer

• Avoid equipment downtime through preventative maintenance



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.