Dr. Charles Sutera, Rahim Fazal and Jon Pardew Take a Moment to Help Others with Fotis Georgiadis

Become less impressed with how things are and more involved with how things could be." — Dr. Charles Sutera, founder of Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction

Dr. Charles Sutera, founder of Aesthetic Smile Reconstruction

Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each. Please share a story or an example for each.Become less impressed with how things are and more involved with how things could beI always go back to the fear and uncertainty around my father’s leukemia. At the time, the way things “were” was very bleak. But we didn’t focus on the 5% survival rate; we focused all our energies on what “could be.” We believe he could beat the odds and he did.Become obsessed with the things that inspire youIt doesn’t matter what it is. You never know where that inspiration and obsession may take you. Did people expect 7-year-old me to actually become a dentist? Probably not, but here I am.Become obsessed with the outcome of those thingsProcess is important and has its place, but your focus should be on the outcome. Don’t get so focused on the “right” process that you lose sight of the end goal. My goal was to become the best and offer patients something more than standard general dentistry. If I had followed the standard process, I would either have gone into practice as a general dentist after completing my residency or gone on to a single specialty residency. I wanted to bring together several specialties and I wanted to learn from the best, so I did. There was no process for doing that, but it didn't matter. I knew what I wanted to achieve, so I created my own roadmap.

Appreciate yourself, respect others

Everyone struggles. Everyone has doubts. That's just the human condition. Appreciate what you have and what you have to give. When you do that, I think respect for others follows naturally.

Believe. In yourself, in possibilities, in hope. It was a risk reaching out to the best dental specialists in the world for further training instead of going into practice like most of my peers. But I believed that it was the best way to achieve my goals and went for it.

Rahim Fazal, founder of SV Academy

This may be obvious to you, but it is not intuitive to many people. Can you articulate to our readers five ways that increased diversity can help a company's bottom line. (Please share a story or example for each.) Fotis Georgiadis helps companies strengthen or even rebuild their image and brand. Read along below as Fotis Georgiadis interviews Rahim Fazal.Rahim Fazal, founder of SV AcademyThis may be obvious to you, but it is not intuitive to many people. Can you articulate to our readers five ways that increased diversity can help a company’s bottom line. (Please share a story or example for each.)Firstly, the data shows that companies with above-average diversity on their management teams make more money. A study from the Boston Consulting Group showed that these companies reported 19% higher innovation revenue — 45% of total revenue versus just 26%. Additionally, Forbes noted how firms high in diversity makeup are 35% more likely to have financial returns above the national industry means. A more diverse company isn’t just an ideal — it’s a practical solution.You’ve also got to factor the connections you make with consumers. Diversity isn’t some fantastical concept. It’s reality, and people want these companies to reflect their life experiences. If companies show that they can understand and reflect what everyone — and not just a part of that population — goes through, it really builds trust.Diversity increases productivity in the workplace, too. Fostering that environment of inclusion really boosts workplace morale, and employees feel more committed to the company and work harder knowing that the people they work for care about these issues.Additionally, with diversity in the workplace comes fresh ideas. You’ve got people from all walks of life bringing fresh material to the table, drawing on unique experiences to breathe fresh life into the company. Diversity helps to stave off that creative stagnation.Similarly, a company that’s accepting of all people is obviously going to attract a larger pool of talent. Glassdoor found that over two thirds of jobseekers care about workplace diversity when looking at potential employers. Jon Pardew, CCRM's President and Chief Executive Officer

Resilience is like a muscle that can be strengthened. In your opinion, what are 5 steps that someone can take to become more resilient? Please share a story or an example for each.

Resilience to me is about three things. First, execute. CCRM is growing at an extraordinary pace. My style has always been to trust my team, say yes, go, do — sometimes earlier than what feels comfortable. On the whole, that worked out well.

Second, when executing early doesn't pan out, learn from mistakes and improve for the next time. There's almost always a next time. I've done this by building an informal "advisory board" in my executive team at CCRM. When one of us missteps, we debrief and assess, pivot, and execute again — this keeps us accountable.

Last, it's about sharing that lesson, so others don't have to fumble through. I find sharing my stories helps others find their own pattern of resilience. And I've said this many times, but it's worth repeating. It's not as bad as you think; it will be better in the morning. My style has always been to trust my team, say yes, go, do — sometimes earlier than what feels comfortable. On the whole, that worked out well.Second, when executing early doesn’t pan out, learn from mistakes and improve for the next time. There’s almost always a next time. I’ve done this by building an informal “advisory board” in my executive team at CCRM. When one of us missteps, we debrief and assess, pivot, and execute again — this keeps us accountable.Last, it’s about sharing that lesson, so others don’t have to fumble through. I find sharing my stories helps others find their own pattern of resilience. And I’ve said this many times, but it’s worth repeating. It’s not as bad as you think; it will be better in the morning. Read more about resilience and Jon Pardew's interview here Teaching and helping others strengthen or rebuild their brand/image is seen first hand in these interviews by Fotis Georgiadis. 



