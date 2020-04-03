Hire Day Orlando Virtual Job Fair Extended Until April 30th to Serve Job Seekers and Employers with Jobs During COVID-19

Jobs in Orlando Florida

OrlandoJobs.com Hire Day Orlando Virtual Job Fair, which began on March 27th, has been extended to April 30th.

The Orlando community has spoken, and we committed to provide a virtual meeting place for job seekers to meet employers who are hiring during COVID-19”” — Roger Lear, President

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OrlandoJobs.com Hire Day Orlando Virtual Job Fair, which began on March 27th, has been extended to April 30th. Hosted at OrlandoJobs.com, this job fair features employers who are hiring in Central Florida during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Initially, we found over 50 Central Florida employers with 1,700 open jobs who were hiring when we went live in March,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “In the first week of the virtual job fair going live, not only did we experience record job seeker traffic, we added 21 more Orlando employers to the event job fair with job openings they are committed to filling. The community has spoken, and we want to support this virtual meeting place for job seekers and employers to meet”.

Companies with current jobs include Orlando Health, Charles Schwab, HCA Healthcare, Publix, Spectrum, Nationwide Roofing, 7-11, Frito Lay, Aflac, Pizza Hut, Manpower, School District of Osceola County, Orange County Sheriff Office, Orange County Government and many more. “Employers in Central Florida who can hire today are a welcome sign in this unprecedented time. Our staff is working overtime to find as many employers who can hire today and add them daily to this virtual event”, Lear said.

If you are a job seeker, you can access the virtual job fair at www.orlandojobs.com/jobfair. If you are an employer who is hiring, please let us know, and we will add you to this event at no charge.

“We have so much uncertainty today. We do believe Orlando will recover from this much sooner than the rest of the nation. In the meantime, since we are under a statewide stay at home order, it is even more critical that we find employers that can hire immediately and bring those jobs to Central Florida employers”, Lear said.

All information about this virtual hiring job fair, including employers, community partners, and COVID-19 job seeker assistance links, can be found at www.OrlandoJobs.com. If you’re an employer with current job openings and want to be included, please reach out. OrlandoJobs.com is committed to helping job seekers and employers connect during this unprecedented worldwide event. # # #

OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM, and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.



