BCI Announces Webinar on Virtual Selling Skills

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In response to customer inquiries and requests, BCI has created a webinar to share some of the best practices that their sellers have learned about selling virtually over the past several decades. The webinar is scheduled for Friday, April 10th, 2020. The time is 8:00 AM PST / 11:00 AM EST - and the webinar is free. To register go to https://www.bakercommunications.com/webinars/Best-Practices-for-Virtual-Selling-Skills.html Joe DiDonato, BCI's Chief of Staff said, "Bring all your questions for a lively discussion with our top seller in 2018 and 2019, Isidro Iturralde and our VP of Global Sales, William Behr." Mr. DiDonato went on to mention that Ted Baird, BCI's VP of Delivery and Customer Success will lead the discussion.In this webinar you will learn:- Best times for customer engagement- Maximizing key selling times- Developing relationships at a distance- Choosing the right digital mediums (Text, Zoom, Email, Calling, etc.)- Best practice uses of virtual technology in selling- Collaborating with your virtual teams for a sales call- Managing the sales process to the final closing stages (action planning, cadence, roles, responsibilities)The company said that it is uniquely qualified to present this information. The company said it is a highly successful, fully-remote company with hundreds of facilitators/instructors, coaches and instructional designers - as well as sellers. It has also won numerous awards over the past several years as one of the top companies in the world for sales training. To find out more, visit: www.BCICorp.com ABOUT BAKER COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (BCI)As one of America's most established corporate training companies, Baker Communications has helped over 1.5 million professionals reach maximum performance since 1979. Globally recognized companies and government agencies, including ExxonMobil, Amazon, SAP and Ingersoll Rand depend on BCI to equip their employees with skills to increase market share and produce immediate results. Baker creates and delivers customized targeted practice-driven pathways that produce rapid, measurable results. Baker Communications' solutions have been utilized and delivered worldwide, throughout Europe, South America, North America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.BCI offers a full range of options for learners. These options include our proprietary and custom virtual workshops, as well as a full line of technology that provides advanced insights into each seller, a Sales Mastery online video library, voice and ambient computing learning technologies, and other new learning reinforcement applications under development. Visit http://www.BCICorp.com

