Peregrine Acquires Royalty in Fremont County, Wyoming

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peregrine Energy Partners Continue to Provide Solutions Nationwide for Royalty Owners.Peregrine Energy Partners has agreed to acquire producing and non-producing oil and gas royalties in Fremont County, Wyoming from an undisclosed seller.While other royalty acquisition firms around the country have taken a step back in light of the recent market turmoil, Peregrine continues to work with royalty and override owners to provide quick and simple liquidity options.“This is an unprecedented time, both for those in the energy sector as well as landowners who have seen their income shrink and divestment options disappear over the last 60 days,” said Wolf Hanschen, Co-Founder of Peregrine. “While most of our clients end up holding onto part of their royalties, they realize that by selling even some of their interest, they can quickly free up the cash they need to bridge the gap until this shutdown comes to an end.”The team at Peregrine has been active in the Rocky Mountain region for the past decade as they remain bullish on production from the region. The company focuses exclusively on producing oil and gas royalties and works directly with mineral owners as well and land professionals and industry contacts in the area to source royalty properties.“What we’ve really enjoyed lately is working with ‘boots on the ground’ individuals who have helped connect Peregrine to those royalty owners in their area looking for options,” said Josh Prier, Managing Director of Peregrine. “These individuals we partner with are typically landmen or other industry colleagues who are looking for ways to stay active during this downturn,” Prier commented.Peregrine Energy Partners are private purchasers of oil and natural gas royalties with over 50 years of combined experience. Over the past 16 years, the company’s founders have enjoyed working with hundreds of mineral owners in 30 states across millions of acres.With its corporate headquarters in Dallas and an acquisition office in Denver, Peregrine provides value and optionality to royalty owners looking to maximize the value of their minerals.To learn more or to obtain a valuation of your minerals, contact Josh Prier at (303)-256-6275 or josh@peregrinelp.com.



