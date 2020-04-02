Adjani Jensen, Vitaly Pecherskiy & Carla Williams Johnson join Fotis Georgiadis to discuss branding and imaging

Adjani Jensen, a Freelance Digital Marketing Specialist Vitaly Pecherskiy, co-founder and chief operating officer at StackAdapt Carla Williams Johnson, founded Carli Communications

Just like you, your brand has a personality, and, like you, your brand will attract a certain type of individual” — Carla Williams Johnson, founded Carli Communications

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.Markets change on an almost daily basis in some industries, while in others, they seem to be lost in the 1800's. Whichever extreme, or somewhere in between, a company, person or product is in, they always need to keep a keen eye on their brand and image view from the outside, not just internally. Fotis Georgiadis interviewed three individuals to discuss this very topic. Below are some excerpt from each of the three along with links to the full interview:Adjani Jensen, a Freelance Digital Marketing SpecialistWhat are a few reasons why a company would consider rebranding?There is necessary rebranding and opportunity rebranding. Necessary is when there has been some misstep on the part of the company and a new narrative is needed to not only address the problem but signify growth.Then there’s the case of a company who is foreseeing stagnation of some sort and feels the best way to remain relevant is to rebrand. This kind of rebrand may highlight new leadership, opportunities, or products.The key takeaway is both signal growth, whether it’s physical or intellectual. Showing the public that you can learn and apply what you have learned is a necessary step in any business. Explore the rest of the interview here Vitaly Pecherskiy, co-founder and chief operating officer at StackAdaptWhat are a few reasons why a company would consider rebranding?Generally, I would consider a rebrand only if things are trending downwards because rebrand is somewhat counter to our motto of doing more of what works. That said, some companies outgrow their brand and should consider a redesign to better reflect their current reality. However, given how many failures of brand relaunches there are, I think it’s better to go with “brand optimization”, so to speak, rather than a full-blown rebrand.A full-scale re-brand is exhaustive — it’s a budget and time drain on companies. When a company hits growing pains, lagging sales or customer attrition usually brand gets blamed first because the perception is that brand is easy to ‘fix’. It’s only after companies go through the work of re-messaging and re-branding that they realize that brand wasn’t the problem in the first place.Brand optimization is a more iterative process that makes sense with scaling businesses, especially in crowded or high-growth markets. It’s a process that allows a company to take its brand framework, and break it down into bite-sized chunks that can be tweaked, tested and measured over time. Brand optimization is a more modern approach that continues to build brand, rather than tear it down and start from scratch. The latter means a company is willing to sacrifice the digital cache they’ve built, which isn’t often the best choice.Recently we refreshed our brand to graduate StackAdapt from “start-up” to “grown-up” and better reflect the level of clients we partner with. We started by doing a visual audit of our brand to determine what works, what doesn’t and why not. Then by leveraging some of the best practices extended to our own clients and their creative assets and campaigns, we started to map out a blueprint for the StackAdapt brand refresh. The lowest hanging fruit was the visual design elements that could help our brand be readily identifiable — colour palette and font family — redefining our brand guidelines and then ensuring and reinforcing consistency in their use. This was the least intrusive, but most impactful exercise that enabled us to implement a phased approach to our brand refresh.As a technology company, we often see brands struggle in making their creatives fresh and engaging. Sometimes it can just take an injection of some data-driven and creative best practices to supercharge a brand through creative assets and ingenuity.It is also important to determine the degree that your brand needs a refresh — identify and build on your strengths, reinforce the brand elements that your following is familiar with and loves, and apply some creativity to it. In fact, you don’t necessarily need to change your branding itself, rather upgrade the messaging and how you present your brand’s image. Read the complete interview here Carla Williams Johnson, founded Carli CommunicationsWhat are a few reasons why a company would consider rebranding?Building a brand isn’t just about what you do but how you are viewed by others. If your current design doesn’t quite capture the true essence of who you are it may actually be working against your marketing efforts.Remember, your logo and other visual representations of your brand including fonts, images and colors should reflect your brand’s personality and what your customers can expect from you.Other reasons companies should consider rebranding are:Mergers & Acquisitions: as two companies are now coming together, a rebranding may be in order to be easily recognized by customer;Technology/Innovation: If the company’s main product/service is technology based then as technology evolves, so too should their branding;Repositioning or Growth: If the company has grown or now needs to be positioned to attract a new market segment, then a rebranding will be in order. Explore and learn from the entire interview here By keeping your image fresh and brand exciting, the market will react positively. 