Michigan Author Pens Corona Virus Activities Guide

"Corona Virus" book cover Rick Thompson

Fun book details how to stay busy during the COVID-19 crisis; activities guide hits #15 on Amazon's Healthy Living best sellers list

During this crisis we need information and resources to help us cope. This book is an essential resource for any families, couples and singles facing isolation, quarantine or unexpected idle time.” — Rick Thompson, author

FLINT , MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flint, Michigan-based author Rick Thompson has published an essential guide to staying busy during these long weeks of corona virus isolation. "CORONA VIRUS: The activities guide for those facing quarantine, isolation or forced idle time" is available on Amazon and through the Kindle platform.The Activities Guide offers entertaining ideas for single people isolated alone; for couples isolated together; and for families, including extended families. Each of the activities is accompanied by links to Internet resources tailored to match the suggestion. Each suggestion is delivered in straightforward and fun way. The intriguing chapter tiles include, "What made this mess", "Do the dirty deed", "The mystery machine" and "Babies are best."Some of the suggestions are entertaining. Some look like chores. Others involve checking up on relatives, neighbors and friends to ensure their mental well being, too. The Guide reminds the reader that they are still part of a larger world, and our compassion for others is needed more than ever during the COVID-19 crisis."We should stay busy to beat back anxiety, stress and fear, not just for ourselves but for our families, too," said Thompson. "This is the right book, at the right time."During the book's introductory period (through April 1) it rose to #15 on the Amazon Healthy Lifestyle free book list, and rose to the top 75 on Kindle's 'Humor' listing. It is available for download as a paperback book or an ebook. The book is free to download for Kindle Unlimited users.Mr Thompson is available for interviews via telephone, Skype, Zoom or GoTo Meeting. Please schedule interviews in advance. His writing credits are detailed on the Amazon author page at: https://www.amazon.com/-/e/B001HPIHSO



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.