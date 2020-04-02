Sopheon Helps Businesses Respond to COVID-19 Disruptions

New Accolade® Disruption Response Toolkit allows companies to re-focus their business and re-balance investments based on external impacts of the pandemic

When I saw this new [Disaster Response] toolkit, I realized that we simply hadn’t considered the impacts of the disruption in this way. It gave me a fresh perspective.” — Heidi Akkerman, Hormel Foods

MINNEAPOLIS, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sopheon, a global leader in enterprise innovation management solutions, today releases the Accolade Disruption Response Toolkit to view, assess and analyze risks and opportunities based on impacts to consumer demand and available production capacity, supply chains, distribution networks, workforce, and capital. Product and project portfolios can quickly and easily be assessed, recommendations for actions collected, and multiple scenarios then presented for informed executive decision making.

“When I saw this new toolkit, I realized that we simply hadn’t considered the impacts of the disruption in this way,” said Heidi Akkerman, senior innovation manager at Hormel Foods. “It gave me a fresh perspective on how we could be looking at this.”

The Accolade software is a decision-support platform that has been successfully aiding companies like PepsiCo, Honeywell, P&G and BASF in the development of winning new products, business transformation and continual improvement in a market consistently disrupted by digitalization.

“Sopheon’s Accolade assists business in managing digital transformation and disruption,” stated Andrew Darley, director of research at finnCap, in a recent company note from the financial advisor and brokerage firm.* “While the current crisis is a black swan, constant and rapidly evolving disruption is a feature of modern business, where Accolade helps structure and measure constructive strategic response.”

To learn more about how Sopheon and its flagship decision-support platform, Accolade, are transforming enterprise innovation, visit our website at www.sopheon.com.

Sopheon will be hosting a candid, live conversation with a panel of innovation experts including Innovation Leader CEO and Co-Founder Scott Kirsner and Hain Celestial Group SVP R&D Jeff George on the topic “Crisis Response – Innovation Leaders Share.”

The panel will discuss:

• The biggest challenge facing the business now that virtual workforces are in place

• How they are prioritizing business activities

• Approaches and processes they are adopting to operate in today’s environment

• The tools they are using to work remotely and collaborate cross-functionally

• How they are planning for the next six to 12 months and into the future

Find out more and register for the online session here.



* The full company note can be accessed via the finnCap Research Portal

ABOUT SOPHEON

Sopheon partners with customers to provide complete Enterprise Innovation Performance solutions including patented software, expertise and best practices to achieve exceptional long-term revenue growth and profitability. Sopheon’s Accolade solution provides unique, fully-integrated coverage for the entire innovation management and new product development lifecycle, including strategic innovation planning, roadmapping, idea and concept development, process and project management, portfolio management and resource planning. Sopheon’s solutions have been implemented by over 250 customers with more than 60,000 users in over 50 countries. Sopheon is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.sopheon.com.

Sopheon and Accolade are trademarks of Sopheon plc.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.