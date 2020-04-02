Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa Awarded First Green Globe Certification

Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa

Green Globe awarded Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa its inaugural certification in January this year.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa is a luxurious, all-inclusive 5-star resort, nestled in lush landscapes set within a cove at one of the most picturesque islands in the Eastern Caribbean. Built for travelers of all ages, this modern resort features 3 distinct sections offering a family friendly vacation experience in the general resort, Diamond ClubTM for a higher level of service with exclusive pool, beach and dining areas, and Hideaway - an Adults Only oasis.

Rudy Richardson, General Manager of Royalton Saint Lucia in speaking of the resort’s most recent environmental achievement said, “In a world of depleting natural resources, environmental stewardship is critical to ensuring the sustainability of the tourism industry. We are cognizant of the environmental impact that the resort can potentially have and taken deliberate measures to mitigate those risks to manageable and environmentally responsible levels.”

Environmental Awareness

Sustainability efforts are communicated via Internet Protocol Television (IPTV). The resort’s environmental sustainability policy and rational use practices are streamed as well as information on native flora and fauna species.

Training and education on environmental practices is also given to new employees as part of the resort’s sustainability orientation program.

Elimination of Single-use Plastic

Plastic waste and other non-biodegradable material have the potential to pollute the environment, particularly the marine ecosystem when incorrectly disposed of. Starting in 2017, Royalton Saint Lucia has been successful in gradually reducing the use of plastic straws from an average usage of 35,000 per month to zero. Compostable straws are now offered to guests. Single use plastic bottles are also being phased out and in their place Vero water purifying dispensers have been installed in service areas at the resort.

Energy Conservation

Energy conservation efforts at the resort are varied and include room temperature controls, and the use of timers and motion sensor lighting in public areas. All rooms are equipped with automatic power switches that turn off all electrical equipment in a room upon exiting.

The resort’s Building Management System (BMS) ensures optimal energy conservation is maintained through the monitoring of electrical and mechanical equipment. Effective preventative management measures are carried out with servicing information provided by BMS data.

Water Conservation

The resort’s operations are designed to minimize impacts on neighbouring communities through the generation of water at an onsite reverse osmosis plant. The plant produces a daily average of 37 m³ of desalinated water supporting the island resort’s strategy to be self-sufficient.

Additionally, the wastewater treatment facility optimizes the use of black water and ensures that the water quality generated meets environmental discharge standards. Wastewater is diverted to natural containment areas for irrigation purposes.

Update from Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa

The resort is temporarily closed. As we push through these challenging times, we remain committed to serving you, our valued client, partner and friends. We are committed to delivering unforgettable vacation experiences to our guests, and are confident that with our dedication and ingenuity, we will persevere through this unprecedented situation.

We thank you for your ongoing support and wish you and your family good health and wellbeing during these difficult times.

