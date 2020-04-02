Softlink Information Centres releases Liberty v5 Build 8.035 and Liberty Link 1.5

Another Liberty and Liberty Link release we are proud to deliver to our customers world wide.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Softlink Information Centres , a leading supplier of library and research management systems is pleased to announce the release of Liberty v5 Build 8.035 and Liberty Link 1.5.The much anticipated features and enhancements available in Liberty includes:• Custom searches in the Home page.• Borrower ID display options in the Home page including Name, Alias, Code, and Username.• The ability to edit URLs.• Automatic verification of new authorities.• Assumed “Return” when a copy barcode initiates a Loan. illumin integration points in Search, Knowledge Base Category displays and the automatic import of KB articles into Liberty resources.The new functionality available in the Liberty Link mobile app includes:• The optional extra AI Enhance – staff can scan text that is added automatically to a selected resource record. We're offering a free 25 scan trial.• Support for downloading Word & Excel attachments.• Guarantor/Ward management, branch pickup selection on reservations, and the addition of an extra message on reservations.• Display of and links to illumin Knowledge base categories.• A weeding function.• The option to type in barcodes as well as scanning them when using Liberty Link.Softlink Information Centres’ COO Sarah Thompson notes that the focus of the team is to ensure every new enhancement and feature has real value for our Liberty customers now and into the future.“We are proud of Liberty and delighted that our customers love using it. The purpose of every new release is to give our users more reasons to love it. I’d like to thank our customers for their input and the imagination and work of the Softlink Information Centres team for once again producing an excellent Liberty v5 release.”



