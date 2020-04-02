Answered: Your Most Burning Questions About Treatment Options for Opioid Use Disorder on Waismann Method® Podcast

Waismann Method® Podcast Waismann Method®

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Clare Waismann, CATC – Certified Addiction Treatment Counselor and the founder of Waismann Method® and Domus Retreat®, announced the launch of the company’s official podcast geared towards educating those suffering from addiction and their families on what opioid use disorder is and what treatment options are available to them.

During these unprecedented times, with so many treatment facilities closing their doors, it can be a really tough time for someone struggling with addiction. Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists in partnership with Domus Retreat, have adjusted their services to continue offering treatment to those in need.

“Our objective for the podcast is to provide all the necessary information to those struggling with an addiction and families, friends and individuals associated with someone who has Substance Use Disorder. Knowledge allows people to make more informed decisions so they can effectively choose the treatment they need and deserve,” said Waismann. “Most people suffering from substance abuse also have issues with depression and anxiety. Being in a moment of crisis, especially one that has no clear end in sight, brings people to a new level of emotional instability. Naturally, those already suffering from substance abuse issues will reach for the most familiar tool to alleviate the discomfort of anxiety, which is often drugs and alcohol. Additionally, we are doing everything in our power to keep our doors open. During the pandemic, Waismann Method and Domus Retreat continue providing safety and life-saving addiction treatment services.”

With the first three podcast episodes pre-released, Clare Waismann in partnership with Dwight Hurst, a psychotherapist in a private practice, answer your questions about addiction, physical and psychological effects of opioid use disorder, medical detoxification options, mental health and so much more. You will also hear from a psychotherapist David Livingston, Clinical Director of Domus Retreat, as well as Dr. Michael H. Lowenstein, M.D. medical director of Waismann Method® answering your most burning questions about opioid dependence, risks involved in withdrawal, medical treatment to help you move toward a healthy life and more.

The podcast is distributed through iTunes, Spotify, and Libsyn with new episodes airing biweekly. Listen to Waismann Podcast now, rate and follow to be alerted when new episodes are available. Submit your questions to info@opiates.com. Waismann Method® Opioid Treatment Specialists and Domus Retreat staff are here for you seven days a week.



About Clare Waismann

Clare Waismann CATC – Certified Addiction Treatment Counselor and the Founder of the Waismann Method of Advanced Treatment of Opiate Dependence and Domus Retreat. Clare has been an advocate about the unfair stigma and negative preconceived ideas associated with addiction and mental illness for over two decades.

About Waismann Method®

Waismann Method® is one of the most successful opioid detox treatment programs in the world. For over 21 years, the facility has been providing the most medically advanced procedures available today, in particular, rapid detox. Similarly, they offer other forms of effective medical detoxification for treating opioid and alcohol dependence.

For more information, please visit www.opiates.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.