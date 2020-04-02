MEXICO ADOPTS NEW SODIUM REDUCTION GUIDELINES

Similar to Chile, the labels will be a prominently featured stop sign on front of packaging.

Mexico has introduced new labeling guidelines to encourage low sodium content in food products, creating a perfect opportunity for MicroSalt®.

There is a dramatic need for full flavor, low-sodium solutions in the food industry, and MicroSalt® can help meet this challenge.” — Victor H. Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius Ltd.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, & LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mexican Ministries of Health issued a final rule (NOM-051) on March 27, 2020 that mandates a new front package labeling (FOPL) system for all packaged foods, to warn consumers against products that exceed strict thresholds for sodium, caloric content, added sugars and saturated fats.

Under the new rule, salty snack brands will need to prominently add the warning “Excess Sodium” (Exceso Sodio) if the product exceeds 350mg of sodium per 100g of product. Snack brands will need to add the label depicted above if their current product exceeds the recommended limit. The implementation date for the FOPL warnings is October 1st, 2020, with more stringent nutrient thresholds starting October 1st, 2023.

Mexican snack manufacturers are now being challenged to reduce sodium levels without impacting the taste of their products. In the snack industry, where flavor is everything, manufacturers are faced with the potential of new warning labels decreasing their sales if they don’t reduce sodium, and if they do, it will also negatively impact sales due to a less savory product.

MicroSalt®, an all-natural, proprietary salt made with micron-sized particles that dissolve in the mouth significantly faster than regular salt, delivers an increased sensation of saltiness with approximately 50% less sodium. In light of this new regulation, we believe that MicroSalt provides a solution to reduce sodium content without compromising flavor, compared to other sodium reduction methods which adversely affect taste.

“We are excited to see the commitment of the Mexican government to inform consumers and make it easier to select healthier product alternatives. There is a dramatic need for full flavor, low-sodium solutions in the food industry, and MicroSalt® can help meet this challenge. Salarius is already in discussions with several leading snack manufacturers to serve the Mexican market,” says Victor Hugo Manzanilla, CEO of Salarius.

Market & Health Information

The Mexican snack food market is expected to register approximately $4 billion in sales in 2020 and is rapidly growing. (1)

Hypertension (high blood pressure) is the number one cardiovascular risk factor and the world’s greatest risk factor for death and disability, according to the World Health Organization. People with hypertension are three-times more likely to die from heart disease and four-times more likely to die from stroke. In Mexico, with a population of 126 million, there are 22.3 million hypertensive adults. (2)

About Salarius

Salarius Ltd is the developer and manufacturer of a proprietary low-sodium salt called MicroSalt®. We are passionate about improving lives with healthier food and are taking the lead in the industry by providing the best low-sodium salt solution, based on the mechanical transformation of the salt particle itself. This solution is the only one that delivers real salt flavor, because it is salt. Our new technology produces salt crystals that are approximately one hundred times smaller than typical table salt, delivering a powerful saltiness as the micro-grains dissolve in the mouth, with approximately 50% less sodium consumption. Additionally, the ultra-small particle size enhances product adhesion, which reduces waste and provides enhanced flavor consistency. MicroSalt® and SaltMe® are registered trademarks of Salarius Ltd.

To learn more please visit https://Salarius.co.

