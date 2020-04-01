COVID talks: Positive Conversations During Uncertain Times

New Web Series Will Focus On Creating Positive News Content With Guests From Various Industries

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PRcision LLC, a Staten Island based public relations and marketing firm, has created a new web series called COVID talks with the intent of “creating positive conversations during uncertain times.” The series will feature a live web stream with guests from various industries discussing an array of topics ranging from entertainment to education. Episodes will be available to view live across social media and the outlets website www.covid-talks.com. The series premier will feature a conversation with Mr. Brendan Lantry, SIGOP Chairman and COVID-19 survivor on Thursday, April 2nd at 7pm.

“People need to hear positive stories right now,” said Brendan Lantry, Chairman of the SIGOP and recent COVID-19 Survivor. “I’m looking forward to sharing my experience and spreading awareness about recovery from the disease.”

Some other scheduled COVID talks include a Media Discussion with FOX 5 News Anchor Ernie Anastos, a State of the Borough Talk with Councilman Steven Matteo, a Restaurant Talk with Staten Island’s Top Chef, Mr. Peter Botros, and a look at what’s happened to the entertainment industry with guest Massimo DiDonna of Partners In Sound Entertainment. The full lineup is available online.

“The reason we created this series is twofold,” said Anthony Rapacciuolo, Owner of PRcision LLC and the creator of COVID talks. “To curate, promote, and spread positive news from credible sources, and ultimately to create a virtual repository of information that will live on for future generations to see how our society pulled together during the outbreak.”

People interested in being a guest on the show are encouraged to send an email request to info@prcision.com. Interested viewers can stay up to date with the latest showtimes and alerts by texting the word TALKS to the number 313131.

About COVID talks

COID talks is a series created to highlight positive news during uncertain times. The broadcast will feature nightly guests casting a positive light on various topics. Viewers can watch via live stream and will have the opportunity to ask guests questions, and once the live stream has ended content will also be available via video on demand and podcast.

For More Information About Upcoming Shows, Guests, Times, and To Suggest a Guest or Topic Please Visit www.covid-talks.com or Text the Word TALKS to the Number 313131.







