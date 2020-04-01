Shore Buddies donates ALL profits from online sales to animals in need during COVID-19 crisis

Shore Buddies donates all profits from sales during COVID-19 The Shore Buddies Process- Stuffed Animals made from recycled plastic bottles Shore Buddies Non-profit organization donation partners during COVID-19

Shore Buddies dedicates all profits of their sales of each of their stuffed animals to an animal treating non-profit organization during COVID-19 pandemic

At Shore Buddies, we are great at giving Marine Life a voice. Therefore, we decided to speak up for them and help these great organizations to continue their important work during this global crisis.” — Malte Niebelschuetz

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 1st, 2020 - Shore Buddies has partnered up with 4 non-profit organizations that are currently treating animals at their facilities and is donating 100% of their profits from online sales to help these animals to get the treatment they need.Shore Buddies makes their stuffed animals from recycled plastic bottles . It takes 6x bottles to make one 12” Shore Buddy stuffed animal. Each animal covers a different topic of ocean plastic and educates children how they can help to keep plastics out of the ocean in a playful way.“Although our mission is to keep plastics out of the ocean, we cannot forget about the animals that currently need treatment.” says founder and CEO Malte Niebelschuetz. Many organizations are actively supporting wildlife that got injured or are suffering from illness caused by ocean plastic. These organizations are struggling with the COVID-19 crisis as well and are lacking funds and supplies.“In times like these it is great to see the support in communities and everyone coming together to help.” says Niebelschuetz. “At Shore Buddies, we are great at giving Marine Life a voice. Therefore, we decided to speak up for them and help these great organizations to continue their important work during this global crisis.”Shore Buddies is supporting the “Dolphin Research Center”, “The Marine Mammal Center”, “The Sea Turtle Care Center at the South Carolina Aquarium” and the “San Diego Humane Society - Project Wildlife”. Each Shore Buddy supports a different organization.Shore Buddies donates all profits from their online sales to these organizations to help with food, medicine and treatment for their animals.You can learn more about the program and the supported non-profit organizations at: www.shore-buddies.com

Shore Buddies donates ALL profits to animals in need during COVID-19 crisis



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.