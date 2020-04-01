100 Year Old Frequency Therapy Could Hold the Future of Medicine in Both Chronic and Acute Conditions

Tucson Biofeedback's Staff Tucson Biofeedback Services

Breakthrough Frequency Therapies that Boost Health and Immunity in Today’s Age Could Shift the Way we View Health

A single four minute exposure to a frequency combination caused a permanent change in immune system function as measured two weeks after the treatment. ” — Dr. Vivienne Reeve

TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Breakthrough Frequency Therapies that Boost Health and Immunity in Today’s Age could Shift the way we view health. Tucson is the home to a Wellness Clinic, Tucson Biofeedback that is devoted completely to utilizing Biofeedback, Neurofeedback, Microcurrent, and other Frequency Therapies. Frequency Therapies have been around for over 100 years, but it wasn’t until recently that advancement sin technology gave us the ability to track and see how it improves function in our body and brain.Many people suffer today from low or limited energy levels which is directly related to Mitochondria function.According to the Cleveland Clinic: “Mitochondrial dysfunction occurs when the mitochondria do not work as well as they should due to another disease or condition. Many conditions can lead to secondary mitochondrial dysfunction and affect other diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, muscular dystrophy, Lou Gehrig's disease, diabetes and cancer.”Mitochondria are responsible for our ATP or cellular energy, when there is a lack of mitochondria our energy, brain and body suffers breaking down over time. Frequency Specific Microcurrent available in Tucson at Tucson Biofeedback are able to apply specific applications of these frequencies, which is said to boost Mitochondria production by up to 500%.According to the Cleveland Clinic and published papers on FSM, “Frequency Specific Microcurrent increases ATP Production by 500%, increases protein synthesis by 70%, increases amino acid transport by 40% and increases cAMP in human lymphocytes – in vivo. It also activates signal transduction.” All of this equates to highly effective support in reducing challenges from conditions like: fibromyalgia, headaches, chronic muscle pain, injuries, immunity even asthma and kidney stones.”Additionally, Frequency Specific Microcurrent have produced some impressive and unparalleled results in Immune Function.According to multiple studies carried out at The University of Sydney in Australia by Dr. Vivienne Reeve: “The frequency thought to “reduce inflammation in the immune system” was studied in an animal research laboratory at University of Sydney in Australia by Dr. Vivienne Reeve. Arachadonic acid was painted on the ears of hairless mice. Arachadonic acid causes inflammation mediated by lipoxygenase prostaglandin pathways and causes swelling. This animal model is an accepted way to study inflammation and has been used to study virtually every anti-inflammatory drug or therapy. The frequency combination reduced swelling by 62% in four minutes in every animal tested with everyone in the lab blinded and as tested against a placebo frequency. Prescription and non-prescription drugs tested in this animal model reduced swelling by 45%. Placebo frequency had no effect on swelling. None of the three other frequency combinations tested in this animal model reduced inflammation at all. The frequency response was time-dependent. 50% of the effect was present at 2 minutes, 100% of the effect was present at 4 minutes and further time spent on the frequency had no additional effect. This is the only frequency combination that has been studied in an animal model but the effects and the implications are important. A single four minute exposure to a frequency combination caused a permanent change in immune system function as measured two weeks after the treatment. “ Tucson Biofeedback is currently accepting new patients and they remain open as an essential business through the COVID19 epidemic.



