First A Place At Home Franchise Location Celebrates 2nd Anniversary

A Place At Home, an award-winning senior-focused in-home care franchise. Grace and George Bradley with Co-Founders of A Place At Home. Grace Bradley accepting awards at A Place At Home's First Annual Franchise Convention.

A Place At Home Now Consists of 14 Franchise Locations Across the Country

We were impressed by A Place At Home’s core values and the fact that in a short time they had created a powerful culture of compassion and respect that drives everything they do.” — Grace Bradley

PARKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Place At Home, an award-winning senior-focused in-home care franchise, is celebrating the 2nd Anniversary of its first franchise location . In April 2018, Grace and George Bradley opened their doors of A Place At Home – South Denver at 19039 E. Plaza Dr. #230, Parker, Colorado, and have made an impact on the lives of 100 seniors in their community since that day.The Bradley’s were first awarded the franchise on October 20, 2017. “We were impressed by A Place At Home’s core values,” notes Grace Bradley, “and the fact that in a short time they had created a powerful culture of compassion and respect that drives everything they do.”Since opening their doors, A Place At Home – South Denver has been awarded Best of Home Care Employer of Choice and Provider of Choice in 2019 by Home Care Pulse. Top-ranking home care providers receive these awards based on client and caregiver satisfaction."For a new business startup, the first year is a challenge without a doubt so to surpass that milestone is outstanding. George and Grace Bradley have achieved their second-year with glowing reviews and awards to back up their hard work and commitment. I look forward to celebrating their next milestone,” shared William Ogden, their A Place At Home Director of Business Performance coach.At A Place At Home’s First Annual Franchise Convention , the Bradley’s were awarded the 2019 Rookie of the Year award in recognition of being a top-performing franchisee in their first full year with A Place At Home. They also received the 2019 Top Caregiver Satisfaction and Retention of the Year award for having the top caregiver satisfaction scores and retention. Finally, they were honored with the highly prestigious Founders Cup award which is presented annually to one distinguished franchisee who has made major contributions to A Place At Home and plays a significant role in the organization’s success.“It has been extremely rewarding watching the growth of A Place At Home - South Denver,” shared A Place At Home’s CEO and Co-Founder, Dustin Distefano. "When I first met Grace and George I knew that they had tremendous potential. They put our CARE values into action and it shows with the success they’ve seen.”A Place At Home has awarded 13 franchise locations across the country since Grace and George took that first leap. Candidates must first be a shining example of A Place At Home’s CARE model, which means they must demonstrate they are “Compassionate, Accountable, Respectful, and Ethical.” If your situation has shifted due to Coronavirus and you're looking for new opportunities during this uncertain time, in-home senior care is a recession and pandemic resilient option. Interested candidates should contact Jerod Evanich at 888-502-6310 or jerod.evanich@aplaceathome.com.ABOUT A PLACE AT HOMEA Place At Home offers a range of senior-focused in-home care services, care coordination, and assistance in identifying and transitioning to senior living alternatives. The company also offers staffing solutions to senior communities and health offices. The company is dedicated to preserving the quality of life for seniors by giving them the support they need to stay as independent as possible.

Interview with A Place At Home - South Denver



