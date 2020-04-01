Logic20/20 Partners with ZenOptics in the Analytics Hub Space

SEATTLE, WA, USA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logic20/20 , a leading business and technology consulting firm, announced that they have partnered with ZenOptics , an analytics catalog application provider, to implement analytics solutions for their clients. Logic20/20 launched their Analytics Hub offering in 2019, which allows businesses to become insight-driven in their decision making and get the best return on investment out of their technology spend.Consultants from Logic20/20 will support the entire process, from application or tools validation to implementation, tagging, and training. Teams of change management experts will promote and manage the change, ensuring the platform is properly leveraged and adopted.ZenOptics, a leader in analytics catalog technology, provides an innovative platform that empowers users to access and organize information from disparate systems and technologies into intuitive views with workflows and guided navigation.“It is critical for organizations to establish a centralized spot for employees to find and share information and insights,” said Prashant Ganjikunta, Advanced Analytics Practice Head at Logic20/20. “We are excited to be partnering with ZenOptics, a leader in the space, to provide businesses with a scalable and cohesive user experience for engaging with all their analytic assets.”Through their partnership, clients will be provided with an automated path to optimize analytics infrastructure investments and the ability to govern all their reporting assets. Once implemented, the solution will have a deep impact on the users and stakeholder's ability to access and use their reports and dashboards regardless of where they are located.“This partnership will enable our mutual clients to have leading technology coupled with seasoned consultants providing the best solution to their unified reporting needs” said Saurbh Khera, CEO of ZenOptics. “This solution has been a game-changer for companies with multiple BI platforms.”In addition to development, change management and launch, Logic20/20 also offers Managed Services for the Analytics Hub. This offering allows for 24/7 monitoring, allowing you operate with confidence. Logic20/20 will own management of your daily operation and will optimize your portal with recommendations for key improvements based on adoption and user needs.For more information on Analytics Hubs and how they can benefit your business, visit: https://www.logic2020.com/analytics-hub . For more information on ZenOptics visit www.zenoptics.com About Logic20/20Logic20/20 is a west-coast based business and technology consulting firm. We apply a methodical and structured approach to design simple and elegant solutions, with a focus on clarity and enhancing the digital customer experience. We help our customers predict and increase sales, understand their customers, automate repetitive tasks, and increase the speed of innovation to market. We deliver these solutions through our practice areas in Advanced Analytics, Digital Marketing, Digital Transformation, and Strategy and Operations. To learn more, visit www.logic2020.com About ZenOpticsZenOptics mission is to help customers maximize the value and increase the effectiveness of their existing analytic investments, by aggregating all their analytic assets into a single, collaborative easily managed web application. Our web application is designed to provide increased ROI through user productivity enhancements and by reducing the total cost of analytics infrastructure. This is done by increasing and enhancing the use of all information by consumers, by providing management with tools to optimize their investments, and by providing both management and users the ability to establish a self-governing reporting enterprise. ZenOptics uniquely offers knowledge worker efficiency, promotes self-service report governance and an automated path to optimizing analytic infrastructure investments. www.zenoptics.com



