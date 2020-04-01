Beyond AUM Co-Founder Gretchen Halpin Among Winners in DataBird’s 2019 Female Executive of the Year Awards

Gretchen Halpin, Co-Founder The Agency for RIAs

Winners were chosen for their outstanding leadership and significant contributions in their career over the last 12 months

My career path has been guided by one true passion: to help people create the life they want, even when that means challenging the status quo. It’s a passion that I bring to all aspects of my life.” — Gretchen Halpin

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’re excited to announce that Gretchen Halpin, co-founder of Beyond AUM, is among the winners in DataBird Business Journal’s 2019 Female Executive of the Year Awards. Halpin has won the Bronze Award in the Top Small Business Female Executive (1-25 employees) category, along with nine other winners.

All female executives were chosen for their outstanding leadership and significant contributions in their career over the last 12 months. The criteria for consideration were tangible results and goals achieved. Winners were determined by the average score submitted by the jury.

Over the course of her 25-year-career, Halpin has founded and grown more than five businesses, in addition to serving as the chief strategy officer for one of the financial services industry’s leading wealth management firms. “My career path and journey have been guided by one true passion: to help people create the life they want, even when that means challenging the status quo,” says Halpin, reflecting on the award’s significance. “It’s a passion that I try to bring to all aspects of my life, and one that is at the heart of Beyond AUM.”

Throughout her experience as an executive leader in the financial advisory field, Gretchen saw a major need to bring other financial services firms into a client-centric mindset to help them better serve their clients’ evolving needs while communicating their value in an efficient and compliant way. This prompted her to co-found Beyond AUM in 2017 — a growth, experience, and technology agency that specializes in serving financial services firms.

Beyond AUM’s mission is to empower firms to achieve world-class outcomes for their brands and professionals and drive success in the business far beyond assets under management (AUM), which is the standard measurement the industry uses to benchmark growth. Beyond AUM has notched a +2,000% growth rate (in revenue) over the past three years.

See the full list of Female Executive of the Year Award recipients here.



About DataBird Business Journal

DataBird Business Journal is a San Francisco-based technology media company that identifies and connects the brightest minds around the world through their machine intelligence platform. DataBird provides the latest technology trends, research, and interviews to an audience of 34,000 business leaders and C-level executives.

About Beyond AUM

Beyond AUM is an agency that provides field-tested, data-driven marketing, growth, technology, and digital experience solutions to financial services firms across the nation, including wealth managers, and financial planning firms.



