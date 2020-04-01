Michelle Chuang, Rene Michele and Joe Mechlinski Join Branding and Image Consulting Specialist Fotis Georgiadis

Michelle Chuang, COO of Asensys Rene Michele, founder and CEO of Renemichele.com Joe Mechlinski, founder of SHIFT

Three successful people, their business and a sit down to discuss their journey, past, present and future.

What I learned, or what was confirmed for me should I say, was that there is an undeniable strength in vulnerability.” — Rene Michele, founder and CEO of Renemichele.com

GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.The benefits of maintaining a strong brand and image are obvious but at the same time, they can be 'lost' to those that need it the most. At times this isn't about a name but about how a product 'evolves'. For example, Michelle Chuang, COO of Asensys, met with Fotis Georgiadis for an interview to discuss blockchain technology and how it needs to evolve beyond the current 'image' while not getting lost in the wood. An excerpt is below with the full interview available here Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?There have been countless stories that have made my career rewarding. As it pertains to technology, I was most fascinated when Google first rolled out their retargeting program that allows them to serve up ads based on user search behavior. I had heard about it through an industry article but I remember when I first experienced it first-hand. I searched for a pair of nude pumps and the advertising banner of that specific pair of nude pumps followed me for days. I called it the “nude pumps that haunted my wallet.” Of course, the story had a happy ending for Google and the shoe company. I ended up buying that pair of shoes, along with many other styles of nude pumps; evidence of the success of re-targeting.Fotis Georgiadis sat down with Rene Michele, founder and CEO of Renemichele.com, to discuss 'resilience' and how it shaped her once found. Bringing out the background and changes that Rene Michele went through in her life is key to understanding her passion and how strengthening that image with the help of Fotis Georgiadis brings those strengths to the world at large. Be sure to check out the fascinating interview here Can you share with us the most interesting story from your career? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?In 2019, my memoir Battle Scars Are Beautiful from Victim to Victory was released and has now reached four out of seven continents around the world. To write a book and become a published author is a dream come true for me, as books were a large part of my coping strategy during my childhood. They provided me with a safe and alternate reality where I could immerse myself into a world of make believe. A world where the monsters that haunted me at night disappeared, and the folk of the faraway tree whisked me away to land of magic and fairies.Writing my book was the first time I had ever put together all the details of what I endured, delving deep into my innermost thoughts and emotions during what were some of the darkest times of my life. The outcome however surprised me and my publishing team who cautioned me that I may hit a proverbial, emotional wall of sorts during the writing process, however the exact opposite occurred.What I learned, or what was confirmed for me should I say, was that there is an undeniable strength in vulnerability. As humans, we are all fallible, no one is perfect or immune from making mistakes. Therefore, when we share our faults, our weaknesses, our truth with one another, we break down barriers to exclusion and disconnection, to inequality and bias. The greatest lesson learned through sharing my story with the world is that in sharing the lessons learned through experiencing and overcoming our greatest pains and tragedy, when done so in servanthood and love; true and lasting hope, inspiration and transformation can occur.The journey of becoming an author added yet another layer of profound healing to my recovery journey. It was a beautifully cathartic and releasing process that allowed me to truly appreciate exactly what I had achieved throughout my life, and for person I have become.Joe Mechlinski, founder of SHIFT, took time out of his busy schedule to sit with Fotis Georgiadis. The impact of brand strengthening is important, especially in today's climate, and yet, as Joe Mechlinski discusses with Fotis Georgiadis, it is also an 'inside' strength that is needed, sometimes found, sometimes inherent. An excerpt with a great example of this is below.Can you share your story about “Grit and Success”? First can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?In 2011, I decided to take on a new endeavor after facing a few challenging years. Leading my company through the “Great 2008 Recession” was tough, but it was even more disappointing to see other companies experience the same hardships, or worse, shut their doors.What I discovered in that vulnerable time period was that business growth doesn’t have anything to do with outside circumstances, like the industry, economy, or government. It’s all about the people behind the work, and how you invest in their happiness. This moment of clarity inspired me to write my first book.But here’s the thing. I knew what I wanted to say, but I struggled writing my ideas down and putting my thoughts together. As a new author with limited writing experience, literary agents told me no over and over again.Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?Every time I felt defeated, I thought of my father’s positive spirit throughout each tricky time at home and at work.Even though rejection is not easy to swallow, you need to keep believing that you’re worthy and deserving. If you’re doing anything that goes against the grain, rejection is unavoidable. As long as you’re comfortable with failure, you can do anything.Instead of giving in, I spent a year learning how books get sold and what makes a book successful. I gathered my insights and interviewed c-suite executives from different companies to offer readers diverse perspectives.Be sure to read the complete interview here . Stories of success through adversity need to get out to people, further encourage those who are stepping out or considering it, and Fotis Georgiadis interviews not only bring out these stories from successful people, they show us the current and future outlook they have. A great story is 'great' but what comes after, did it impact people, make a difference or get lost in the weeds?About Fotis GeorgiadisFotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.comLinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.