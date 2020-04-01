Three Beauty Experts Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis Hannah Maruyama, Author and Owner of YAMA Studios Dr. Demetri Arnaoutakis, a Board Certified surgeon who specializes in facial plastic surgery, hair transplant procedures and injectables Dr. Greg Maguire, founder and CEO of BioRegenerative Sciences, Inc and NeoGenesis, Inc

With a focus on skin, Candice Georgiadis interviews 3 pioneers of the industry.

There are moments in small businesses when the dreamer loses sight of the dream, and that’s when you need a do’er to tell the dreamer to keep doing.” — Hannah Maruyama, Author and Owner of YAMA Studios

Beauty has been at the forefront of civilization since the beginning of time. The latest technologies are taking it to the next level and Candice Georgiadis sat down with three people making a huge difference for a multitude of people.Hair tattoo's and Hannah L. Maruyama of YAMA Studios are first up in our list of interviewee's by Candice Georgiadis. An excerpt is copied below with the full interview available here The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the "cutting edge" (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?Scalp micropigmentation really is a brand new evolution in tattoo tech. People have been tattooing themselves for tens of thousands of years, but it seems like around 1970 that “hair tattoo” as stippling or shading became available. It wasn’t until about 2009 that the modern version of SMP was developed, and since, to compete and create distinct brands, many practitioners claim to have invented a different technique, and while they may use different pigment, different needles, or different machines, modern SMP is a stippling hair tattoo.My current focus is on density for women. This is a specific technique, and the function is to reduce the contrast between the scalp and the hair. There aren’t many good options for women with diffuse thinning. Extensions or installations can cause follicle inflammation, further hair fall, or worse, traction alopecia. SMP is the only solution that doesn’t require daily work or active damage. And that’s technology if I’ve ever seen it.I have seen it give people back the confidence to ditch hair pieces that are harming their scalp, help women who stress about their hair loss, and take years off of people, and therefore makes them more successful in work and romance and more at peace with themselves. Seeing that contentment and ease means a lot to me. It’s why I do what I do.Technology is vaulting beauty treatment options to places that were unheard of just a few years ago. Dr. Demetri Arnaoutakis, a Board Certified surgeon who specializes in facial plastic surgery, hair transplant procedures and injectables, recently sat down with Candice Georgiadis:The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?Totally agree! I am one of the few physicians in the country who offer an exciting new technology called FaceTite and Morpheus8. In fact, I was recently asked by the company to teach other physicians on how to use the devices. FaceTite uses radiofrequency assisted lipolysis to “melt fat” and tighten skin at the same time. I use it frequently for patients who do not want surgery and are looking for a “quick fix” to improve their neckline. Morpheus8 is radiofrequency microneedling which improves skin texture, tightening, acne scars and even pigment. I do around 12–15 treatments per week! Check out the full interview here Helping bring the latest beauty technologies to the consumer starts with Candice Georgiadis' social media influence. The last of 3 beauty-related interviews by Candice Georgiadis was with Dr. Greg Maguire, founder and CEO of BioRegenerative Sciences, Inc and NeoGenesis, Inc.The beauty industry today has access to technology that was inconceivable only a short time ago. Can you tell us about the “cutting edge” (pardon the pun) technologies that you are working with or introducing? How do you think that will help people?In medicine there is an edict, “Primum non nocere,” translated to the English from Latin, meaning “First, do no harm.” While I was working with stem cell technology at the University of California, San Diego School of Medicine, my laboratory was focused on a new means of therapeutic development that would renormalize the physiology of the brain in diseases such as Alzheimer’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. This was a new strategy that departed from the previous strategies of putting something foreign into the brain, or removing part of the brain to fix the disease. My new strategy, called “Physiological Renormalization” is to return to the brain or other diseased tissue what was normally present when that tissue was young and healthy. Key to this strategy is doing no harm, instead giving the tissue back what it needs to be healthy. I just published a peer-reviewed scientific paper in Future Science that details the success of this strategy in treating nervous system diseases, skin diseases, and in treating cancer. A fellow colleague of mine, Prof. Dr. James Allison, Ph.D, while we were both at Berkeley, developed a new cancer treatment, called “checkpoint inhibitors,” using physiological renormalization for which he won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2018. This a very powerful technology that renormalizes the immune system so that it can once again kill the cancer cells. If you heard about President Jimmy Carter being treated with a new type of drug to successfully treat brain cancer, you’ve heard about Dr. Allison’s “checkpoint inhibitor” technology. As described in my Future Science paper we turned this technology toward the treatment of skin conditions too. As an entrepreneur one creates an entity to solve a problem, as I did with NeoGenesis, Inc. Entrepreneurs are therefore often asked, "What problem are you solving?" I can answer this at two levels. First, drugs and therapeutics often cause more harm than benefit. Our technology solves this problem by simply making your tissues normal again by putting back into the tissue what's missing. Second most of the drugs currently on the market don't work well. Our strategy for physiological renormalization has been found to work well for many cancers, for neurodegeneration, and for skin inflammation and barrier breakdown. 