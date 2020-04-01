Hash Bash will go on Saturday 4/4/20 at High Noon

Tommy Chong speaks at Hash Bash 2016/photo by Rick Thompson John Sinclair at Hash Bash 2016/photo by Rick Thompson Hash Bash 2020 poster

Digital broadcast made possible by the Hash Bash committee, their great sponsors and Planet Green Trees TV

Our lives are profoundly affected by the virus. We have created a way for people to enjoy all the essential components of the Hash Bash- speakers, praise, protest and music- with zero personal risk.” — Jamie Lowell, Hash Bash Committee

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The official digital Hash Bash is coming Saturday, April 4th at High Noon!The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented gathering on the Diag, but Michigan’s annual cannabis freedoms rally will take place virtually instead. All of the Hash Bash’s history, tradition, speakers and music will be available to enjoy from the comfort of one’s home!The online event will kick off at 12:00 noon on Saturday April 4. Catch all the action at PlanetGreenTreesTV.com or HypedUpLiveSessions.com The virtual Hash Bash will feature many of the same great speakers known to attendees, along with some new voices, including:celebrity guest speaker Tommy Chongworld renowned cannabis breeder DJ ShortSenior Cultivation Editor at High Times Danny DankoRed Wing great Darren McCartyState Senator Jeff IrwinState House Representative Yousef Rabhiattorney Matt AbelThe digital Hash Bash broadcast begins with an introduction by Nick Zettell and will be hosted by Jamie Lowell and the regular Planet Green Trees Radio Show crew, including attorney Michael Komorn, Rick Thompson and Debra Young. After the virtual rally the broadcast will transition into music and comedy featuring comedian Krissy Kinney and live interviews with well known national acts.This broadcast will give special recognition to Mr. Hash Bash, Adam Brook, who emceed the event for 20 years, and is dedicated with gratitude to the legendary John Sinclair, who got it all started 49 years ago!The digital Hash Bash event is totally free. Sponsorship funds will be used to launch the Hash Bash when it is rescheduled later this year. Sponsors are: Komorn Law , Michigan Cannabis Industries Association, Act Labs, The Botanical Company, Arborside, Om of Medicine, Real Leaf Solutions, Michigan Cannabis Business Development Group, Ancient Extractions, Grow Green MI, Elevation Station, Rudoi Law, BDT's Smoke Shop, Planet Green Trees and Jazz Cabbage Cafè Radio Show.



