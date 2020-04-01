VCC Creates Crisis ColLAB Initiative to Fight Coronavirus

VCC enlists its designers to help medical OEMs fight the virus — but we need your help

Innovation is key to making progress against COVID-19. And our team has the skills and capabilities to partner with medical equipment providers to make a difference on the front lines” — Thomas Macon, VP of Sales

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- VCC Creates Crisis ColLAB Initiative to Fight CoronavirusVisual Communications Company (VCC), a recognized global leader in the illuminated electronics market with advanced indication and HMI solutions, is looking to partner with medical manufacturers to combat COVID-19.As coronavirus cases continue to climb, VCC is seeking medical equipment providers and OEMs in need of help designing and prototyping solutions to combat the virus.VCC’s extensive design capabilities can support the medical community through:# Expertise in engineering design for medical equipment# An experienced and highly motivated team of mechanical and electrical product designers and engineers# Design software for creating and testing solutions# 3D printing know-how and machinery# Proven performance in designing and prototyping PCB assemblies, light engines, and other electronic components“We can’t just sit idly by during this crisis,” stated Thomas Macon, VCC’s VP of Sales. “Innovation is key to making progress against COVID-19. And our team has the skills and capabilities to partner with medical equipment providers to make a difference on the front lines.”How to apply for help:OEMs and medical equipment providers can complete a form found here: https://vcclite.com/crisis-collab/ https://vcclite.com/crisis-collab/ The team will quickly review the application and formulate an action plan.To learn more about the initiative or request design help to combat COVID-19, visit: https://vcclite.com/crisis-collab/ Ongoing updates related to the pandemic and VCC’s response for employees, customers, partners, and the community can be found here: https://vcclite.com/coronavirus-position-statement/. About VCCVisual Communications Company, LLC (VCC) is a recognized leader in the illuminated electronic global market with unparalleled distribution of high quality, reliable LED-based components, solutions and customer service. Over the past 40 years, VCC has been an innovative developer and manufacturer of a broad product line for commercial and industrial markets including aerospace, medical devices, telecom, transportation, people movers, IoT indication, hospitality, and architectural lighting solutions.VCC has earned a reputation for being one of the easiest and best companies to do business with by continually exceeding customer expectations. VCC has changed the way customers communicate with illuminated components. Headquartered in San Diego, California with international manufacturing operations, you can learn more at www.vcclite.com

