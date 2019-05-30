VCC Expands Its PML50 Series to Offer Ultimate UV-Protected and Waterproof PMI

Rugged Semi-Dome Lens Ideal Solution for Outdoor Applications

Rugged Semi-Dome Lens Ideal Solution for Outdoor Applications

We are pleased to expand our rugged PML50 Series to prevent fading and discoloration in critical outdoor applications” — Sannah Vinding, VCC’s Director of Product Development and Marketing

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual Communications Company (VCC), a recognized global leader in the illuminated electronics, recently announced the addition of its new PML50 Series Waterproof LED PMI. The new semi-dome indicator offers the same great features as the other PMIs in the PML50 family , with the added bonus of UV protection.Ideal for a range of industries where outdoor status indication is crucial, including maritime, oil, gas, transportation and industrial, the new semi-dome PML50 Series lens will not discolor or fade from exposure to the sun’s harmful rays.Other benefits for OEMs and end users include:# Safe, waterproof operation - An IP67 rating guarantees reliability in harsh, wet environments.# Maximum visibility - The semi-dome shape and white diffused lens enhance daytime viewing, especially from a side angle or at a distance.# Full brightness in milliseconds - When seconds count, the PML50 performs without question.# Design flexibility - FlexVoltTM technology can be used for circuits ranging from 5 VDC to 28 VDC, which reduces inventory costs and opens up design possibilities.# Secure operation in high-vibration environments - A Double-D mounting style ensures the PMI stays in place.# Long-lasting reliability - The LED lamp provides up to 100,000 hours of operation.The PML50 Series PMIs are available red, green, white, blue and yellow, as well as one bi-color option: red/green. With a diameter of only 0.688” (17.5mm), the PML50 Series offers superior waterproof performance in harsh outdoor environments.“We are pleased to expand our rugged PML50 Series to prevent fading and discoloration in critical outdoor applications,” stated Sannah Vinding, VCC’s Director of Product Development and Marketing. “We’re making an already outstanding product one that can provide years and years of reliable performance, no matter the working conditions.”The new UV-resistant PML50 Series PMI will be available through VCC’s distribution channels in May 2019. To learn more, visit the product page here: https://vcclite.com/new-pml50-series/

PML50S Sealed Waterproof LED FlexVolt™ Panel Mount Indicator - VCC



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.