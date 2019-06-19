VCC Launches LSM0805 Series and Steps Up Its Small SMD LED Offerings

SAN DIEGO, CA, USA, June 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visual Communications Company (VCC), a recognized global leader in the illuminated electronics recently announced its new LSM0805 Series SMD LED package . With a footprint of only 2.0mm x 1.25mm x .08mm, the new chip LEDs are a smart choice for applications including IoT, medical devices, industrial controls and a host of consumer wearables.In addition to bright, reliable illumination in a small, industry-standard footprint, the LSM0805 Series delivers • Exceptional illumination - optimized light coupling by inter reflector and flat top lens combined with AIGaINP and GaInP technology• Space-saving configuration - surface-mount design ideal for automated PC board assembly and space-sensitive designs• Enhanced visibility - wide viewing angle of 110 to 120 degrees• Low-power operation - 2 or 3 Volts is all it takes to deliver reliable, bright status indication• Manufacturing efficiencies - available in tape and reel package of 3,000/pcs/reel for automationfriendly productionAvailable in red, white, green, blue and yellow, these low-profile, low-power LEDs provide high performance.“We’re pleased to offer our clients a solution that provides the reliable illumination they demand in a footprint that drives design innovation while reducing production costs,” stated Sannah Vinding, VCC’s Director of Product Development and Marketing. “As devices continue to get smaller, VCC will continue tooffer products that are small in size and big on innovation.”The LSM0805 Series will be available to VCC’s distribution channels in June 2019. Learn more about the series and its benefits here: https://vcclite.com/lsm0805series-smd-led/ About VCCVisual Communications Company, LLC (VCC) is a recognized leader in the illuminated electronic global market with unparalleled distribution of high quality, reliable LED-based components, solutions and customer service. Over the past 40 years, VCC has been an innovative developer and manufacturer of a broad product line for commercial and industrial markets including aerospace, medical device, telecom, transportation, people movers, IoT indication, hospitality and architectural lighting solutions.VCC has earned the reputation for being one of the easiest and best companies to do business with by continually exceeding customer expectations. VCC has changed the way customers communicate with illuminated components. Headquartered in San Diego, California with international manufacturing operations, you can learn more at www.vcclite.com



