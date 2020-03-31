GLOBAL RADIO CURRENTLY SEARCHING FOR NEW MUSIC & CONTENT

Bruce Iglauer, President - Alligator Records David Haerle, President - CMA Label Group Dana Cooper, Independent Artist / Producer

AirPlay Direct is a premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide.

As a direct result of AirPlay Direct's outstanding service, we’re able to make a much greater worldwide radio impact than ever before. They’re the best!” — Bruce Iglauer, President - Alligator Records

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- During this currently volatile and disruptive professional environment, everyone is feeling the negative impacts surrounding the professional music community slow down; global radio is no exception. For various financial and logistical reasons, labels and Indie artists are being forced to slow down, or even quit submitting new music to radio.You may have already been contacted by stations familiar with your music, or noticed a few press releases and notices from stations requesting and looking for new and various types of content, i.e.; music for airplay, videos links for placement on their station website, phone interviews, new station IDs, and Skype artist performances for their listeners.These radio programmers and music lovers have and will continue to spin new, emerging and classic artists that are not signed to major labels, or are not allowed into the very strict “Top 40” mainstream.These dedicated music aficionados are ultimately the tastemakers of the world. They can and will play the tracks that they love; why, because they can. They enjoy discovering new music, and vintage recordings that they then share with their fans, their listeners. Fans of DJs, quickly turn into new fans of the artists those DJs play.Do you have a global radio strategy for 2020? If not, you may want to ask yourself… why not?Instructions for accessing your AirPlay Direct download tracking reports are listed below.1. Login to your APD Artist Account2. Click on Tracking in the blue drop-down menu3. Then click on the Profile Statistics link4. Scroll to the bottom of the page to the Blue & Gold bars5. The Gold bars shows the songs streams6. The Blue bars show that a radio member has downloaded your song7. Click on a Blue bar and a list of the radio stations will appear8. Click on the Station Name (top link) and a bcc email form will appear where you can immediately reach out / correspond to that radio station member that has downloaded your song.For more information regarding AirPlay Direct contactLynda Weingartz @ lynda@AirPlayDirect.com"All of us here at CMH value Robert and Lynda Weingartz's contributions to our industry with AirPlay Direct’s own innovations and the important service they provide record labels, artists and radio stations. ~ David Haerle, President - CMH Label Group"As an independent artist it is imperative that I find economical and effective ways to market, promote, and distribute my music to radio. Through AirPlay Direct’s Eco-System I am able to introduce my music legacy to radio programmers and music professionals all over the globe. With the ability to track in real time who is downloading my songs I’ve begun building relationships with DJs and programmers that were never possible before.In 2015 I launched a traditional radio promotion campaign for my independent release "Building a Human Being. After mailing hundreds of CDs and several months of follow-up calls and emails I thought the project's life had reached an end. When "No Second Coming" from that same CD was selected for AirPlay Direct's “Global Radio Showcase" Volume 5 "Americana Unlimited", I felt a renewed sense of hope. I was overjoyed when programmers at radio stations all over the world immediately began downloading literally every track from that 2015 CD. AirPlayDirect.com/DanaCooperBuildingAHumanBeingThe AirPlay Direct Eco-System levels the playing field for independent artists like myself. AirPlay Direct’s global radio download tracking reports make it possible for me to track which stations are downloading my music for airplay… in real-time. Via the AirPlay Direct tracking system I am also able to contact every radio programmer that downloads my music, providing me the opportunity to build real relationships with radio stations and DJs worldwide.AirPlay Direct's "Global Radio Showcase" breathed new life into what I thought was an old CD and enabled me to build an invaluable community of support globally.As a result, I’m reaching new listening audiences and developing potential new touring markets. AirPlay Direct is truly invaluable, not only in introducing new music to the world, but as a place where everything I’ve recorded can be discovered again and again." ~ Dana Cooper, Independent ArtistThe vital support that AirPlay Direct has given to independent labels and artists in niche genres sets it apart from all other digital delivery services. In addition to helping get our new releases to radio, AirPlay Direct has helped bring attention to our catalog by featuring our classic albums in their digital newsletters to radio.AirPlayDirect.com/AlligatorRecordsAs a result of their outstanding service, we’re able to make a much greater worldwide radio impact than ever before. They’re the best!” ~ Bruce Iglauer, President - Alligator RecordsAbout AirPlay Direct: AirPlay Direct is the premiere digital delivery / distribution company, brand and platform for engaging radio and airplay worldwide. AirPlay Direct is a professional B2B music business environment for artists, labels, publishing companies, radio promotion firms, PR / Media firms, etc.AirPlay Direct currently has over 11,000 radio station members in 90+ countries and serves over 44,000 artist / label members globally on a daily basis. AirPlay Direct currently operates and services the largest global independent radio distribution network in the world with respect to Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Blues, Alt. Country, Roots Music, etc. AirPlayDirect.comAirPlay Direct offers a variety of specialized professional services to work your music and brand to global radio, but specialize and EXCEL at advanced strategies and promotions for global radio. The APD Eco-System is an amazing business platform for artists, labels, managers, etc., to securely and effectively deliver, market and promote their music to radio stations around the world.



