SEEBURGER Recognized in the 2020 CRN® Partner Program Guide

The IT Channel's Top Partner Programs are Highlighted

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- SEEBURGER, global leader in accelerating business processes with business integration solutions, is being recognized by CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company , in its 2020 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide is the definitive listing of the most rewarding partner programs from technology companies that provide products and services through the IT channel.The Channel Company’s research team analyzed each vendor’s partner program to compile this guide. Each was scored based on several factors, including investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication. Based on that assessment, the partner program with SEEBURGER stands among the top technology suppliers in the IT channel, providing excellent value and support for solution providers.The SEEBURGER Partner Program enables channel partners such as value-added resellers, system integrators and independent software vendors, in addition to infrastructure, service, and OEM partners, to collaborate with SEEBURGER and provide SEEBURGER solutions to their customers. With several elements designed to enhance participation, including simplified onboarding, marketing support and education through the SEEBURGER Academy, the Program also provides partners with direct access to company subject matter experts to help partners throughout the sales and project implementation process, on-premise, in hybrid setups or in the cloud/as an iPaaS.“With the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers need partners that can keep pace and support their growing business.” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “CRN’s Partner Program Guide features insight into the strengths and benefits of each company’s program to identify those that truly support and drive positive change within the IT channel.”“We are thrilled to be included in this years’ Guide. We work hard to help our partners succeed with SEEBURGER solutions, and will continue to adjust our program to make it as easy and beneficial as possible for them and their customers as their companies grow,” said Michael Kleeberg, Co-CEO, SEEBURGER. “We look forward to growing our program in the coming months and years as we continue to focus on our partners.”The 2020 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April issue of CRNand online at www.CRN.com/ppg About SEEBURGERAt SEEBURGER, we accelerate business for our customers and partners. Our unified, agile, scalable integration platform, the SEEBURGER Business Integration Suite (BIS), networks systems and applications so that the right data, in the right format, gets to the right place at the right time, securely – within and between companies. BIS includes B2B, EDI, MFT, EAI and API integration functionality available on any cloud, as hybrid or on-premise deployments. Today, as companies across the globe depend on unobstructed data flows, SEEBURGER delivers, for more than 10,000 customers in diverse industries and more than 50 countries.© Copyright 2020 SEEBURGER AG. All rights reserved.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and FacebookCopyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.The Channel Company Contact:Jennifer HoganThe Channel Companyjhogan@thechannelcompany.com



